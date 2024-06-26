Afghanistan Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 1st Semi-Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Kagiso Rabada

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the top-scorer in the T20 World Cup with 281 runs at a strike rate of 126.01. Gurbaz's batting up the order has been vital for the Afghans in their blistering start in the matches and if the wicketkeeper-batter decides to do the same in the semi-final, the Proteas could find themselves on the backfoot. However, Kagiso Rabada's 10 wickets in 7 matches are no fluke and the pace bowler will look to dismiss Gurbaz as early as possible. Expect sparks to fly when these two collide on June 27, Thursday at the Brian Lara Stadium.