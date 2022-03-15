Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Christian Eriksen Included In Denmark Squad For First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

Christian Eriksen's last international game was against Finland at Euro 2020 when he had collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest.

Christian Eriksen had played for Brenford FC in EPL game against Burnley on March 12. Twitter/@ChrisEriksen8

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 6:19 pm

Christian Eriksen has been recalled to the Denmark squad for the first time since he collapsed after a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game in June. (More Football News)

The 30-year-old playmaker, who has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, has resumed his playing career in the last month at English Premier League club Brentford.

Denmark plays a friendly away against the Netherlands on March 26 and hosts Serbia on March 29 as it prepares for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

“Christian is in a pretty good physical condition," Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said. 

"I saw him against Burnley last Saturday where he was the best player on the pitch. He is a player who thinks faster than most people do.”

