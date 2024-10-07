Sports

China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics

Coco Gauff won her second title this season with a lopsided 6-1, 6-3 victory over Karolina Muchova in the final of the China Open on Sunday. Aged 20, the sixth-ranked U.S. player became the youngest China Open champion in 14 years. She is also the second American champion in Beijing, following Serena Williams’ title runs in 2004 and 2013. It was Gauff’s eighth career title. She improved her record in tour finals to 8-1 and has now a 7-0 record in hard-court finals, a feat never achieved before in the Open Era. Gauff, who defended her Auckland title earlier this season, wasted no time and took the opening set in just 31 minutes. She dropped just five points on her first serve, hit 24 winners and broke Muchova five times.

China Open 2024: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim

Coco Gauff of the United States kisses the trophy after defeating Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament at the National Tennis Center in Beijing.

1/10
China Open 2024: Karolina Muchova vs Coco Gauff
China Open 2024: Karolina Muchova vs Coco Gauff Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
Coco Gauff of the United States, left, holds the championship trophy as she pose for photographers with Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic after defeating her in the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament at the National Tennis Center in Beijing.

2/10
Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova
Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
Coco Gauff of the United States, right, hugs Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic after defeating her in the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament at the National Tennis Center in Beijing.

3/10
Karolina Muchova vs Coco Gauff
Karolina Muchova vs Coco Gauff Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates after defeating Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament at the National Tennis Center in Beijing.

4/10
China Open Tennis: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova
China Open Tennis: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
Coco Gauff of the United States returns a shot to Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic during the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament at the National Tennis Center in Beijing.

5/10
China Open Tennis 2024: Karolina Muchova vs Coco Gauff
China Open Tennis 2024: Karolina Muchova vs Coco Gauff Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
Coco Gauff of the United States returns a shot to Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic during the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament at the National Tennis Center in Beijing.

6/10
Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic
Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic returns a shot to Coco Gauff of the United States during the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament at the National Tennis Center in Beijing.

7/10
China Open Tennis Tournament
China Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic returns a shot to Coco Gauff of the United States during the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament at the National Tennis Center in Beijing.

8/10
China Open Tennis
China Open Tennis Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic returns a shot to Coco Gauff of the United States during the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament at the National Tennis Center in Beijing.

9/10
China Open Tennis 2024
China Open Tennis 2024 Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic returns a shot to Coco Gauff of the United States during the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament at the National Tennis Center in Beijing.

10/10
China Open Tennis 2024 Coco Gauff
China Open Tennis 2024 Coco Gauff Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
Coco Gauff of the United States returns a shot to Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic during the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament at the National Tennis Center in Beijing.

