Sports

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner, Italian Open Final: Spaniard Wins Third Title Of Season

Carlos Alcaraz had little difficulty in dispatching the top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the Italian Open final, sealing a 7-6 (5), 6-1 victory to snap the Italian’s 26-match winning streak and break the hearts of the home crowd on Sunday (May 18). Alcaraz edged a tense opening set in a tiebreak after he and Sinner traded blows from the baseline on a warm evening in front of a packed Centre Court crowd. However, from the second set onwards, Alcaraz silenced the home crowd as he completely outplayed Sinner, cruising to victory in their first-ever clash in a Masters 1000 final.