Brighton 2-1 Manchester United: Pedro Strikes Late To Extend Brighton's Perfect Start - In Pics

Joao Pedro was left unmarked to head home in the fifth minute of injury time to give Brighton a 2-1 home win over United on Saturday in a game that showed that the inconsistencies that plagued Ten Hag's team still haven't been eradicated. After United failed to clear a corner, Pedro was on hand to head home a cross from Simon Adingra to secure a second straight victory for Brighton at the start of the season under new 31-year-old coach Fabian Hurzeler. It's a result that will be extra tough for United to take as the visitors had a potential winner ruled out in the 70th minute for an almost comical offside.

Britain Soccer Premier League Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at the American Express Stadium, Brighton, England.

1/6
Brighton & Hove Albions Carlos Baleba
Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, left, and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at the American Express Stadium, Brighton, England.

2/6
Britain Premier League Soccer
Britain Premier League Soccer Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

Manchester United's Amad Diallo, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at the American Express Stadium, Brighton, England, Saturday Aug. 24, 2024. ()

3/6
Brighton vs Manchester United
Brighton vs Manchester United Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

Brighton & Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck, second left, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at the American Express Stadium, Brighton, England.

4/6
Manchester United vs Brighton
Manchester United vs Brighton Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

Manchester United's Mason Mount, left, and Brighton & Hove Albion's Billy Gilmour battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the American Express Stadium, Brighton, England.

5/6
Manchester Uniteds Mason Mount
Manchester United's Mason Mount Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

Manchester United's Mason Mount, left, and Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the American Express Stadium, Brighton, England.

6/6
Manchester Uniteds Diogo Dalot
Manchester United's Diogo Dalot Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, left, and Brighton & Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the American Express Stadium, Brighton, England.

