Sports

Brighton 2-1 Manchester United: Pedro Strikes Late To Extend Brighton's Perfect Start - In Pics

Joao Pedro was left unmarked to head home in the fifth minute of injury time to give Brighton a 2-1 home win over United on Saturday in a game that showed that the inconsistencies that plagued Ten Hag's team still haven't been eradicated. After United failed to clear a corner, Pedro was on hand to head home a cross from Simon Adingra to secure a second straight victory for Brighton at the start of the season under new 31-year-old coach Fabian Hurzeler. It's a result that will be extra tough for United to take as the visitors had a potential winner ruled out in the 70th minute for an almost comical offside.