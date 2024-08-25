Brighton 2-1 Manchester United: Pedro Strikes Late To Extend Brighton's Perfect Start - In Pics

Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at the American Express Stadium, Brighton, England.
Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, left, and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at the American Express Stadium, Brighton, England.
Manchester United's Amad Diallo, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at the American Express Stadium, Brighton, England, Saturday Aug. 24, 2024. ()
Brighton & Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck, second left, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at the American Express Stadium, Brighton, England.
Manchester United's Mason Mount, left, and Brighton & Hove Albion's Billy Gilmour battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the American Express Stadium, Brighton, England.
Manchester United's Mason Mount, left, and Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the American Express Stadium, Brighton, England.
Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, left, and Brighton & Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the American Express Stadium, Brighton, England.