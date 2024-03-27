Sports

Friendlies: Endrick Scores, Lamine Yamal Shines As Brazil Rally To Hold Spain - In Pics

The prodigious Lamine Yamal and Endrick shone brightest as Brazil drew 3-3 with Spain in the 'One Skin' international friendly that was set up to highlight the fight against racism after a series of insults aimed at the Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, Associated Press reported. Vinicius was relatively quiet in a match in which Brazil equalized with a penalty converted by Lucas Paqueta deep into stoppage time after Rodri's spot kick in the 87th had put Spain ahead. Brazil had rallied from two goals down with an equalizer scored by Vinicius' future Madrid teammate Endrick, the 17-year-old Palmeiras player who had made his scoring debut with Brazil just three days previous.