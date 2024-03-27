Friendlies: Endrick Scores, Lamine Yamal Shines As Brazil Rally To Hold Spain - In Pics

Spain players celebrate after Rodrigo scores his side's third goal with a penalty kick during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Brazil's Endrick, left and Spain's Dani Carvajal challenge for the ball during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Spain's Dani Carvajal, centre, challenges for the ball with Brazil's Lucas Paqueta, centre right, during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Brazil's Endrick, right, celebrates with Rodrygo after scoring his side's second goal during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Brazil's Rodrygo, centre right, tries to get past Spain's Rodrigo, left, Alvaro Morata, 2nd left and Lamine Yamal during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Brazil's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Spain's Dani Olmo, 3rd left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Spain's Dani Olmo, centre, scores his side's second goal during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Brazil's Vinicius Jr, centre, dribbles the ball during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Spain's Rodrigo, centre, celebrates after scoring the opening goal with a penalty kick during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Spain's Lamine Yamal, centre is fouled by Brazil's Joao Gomes, right, giving away a penalty for Spain during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.