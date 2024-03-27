Sports

Friendlies: Endrick Scores, Lamine Yamal Shines As Brazil Rally To Hold Spain - In Pics

The prodigious Lamine Yamal and Endrick shone brightest as Brazil drew 3-3 with Spain in the 'One Skin' international friendly that was set up to highlight the fight against racism after a series of insults aimed at the Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, Associated Press reported. Vinicius was relatively quiet in a match in which Brazil equalized with a penalty converted by Lucas Paqueta deep into stoppage time after Rodri's spot kick in the 87th had put Spain ahead. Brazil had rallied from two goals down with an equalizer scored by Vinicius' future Madrid teammate Endrick, the 17-year-old Palmeiras player who had made his scoring debut with Brazil just three days previous.

Friendlies: Spain vs Brazil | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Spain players celebrate after Rodrigo scores his side's third goal with a penalty kick during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Friendlies: Spain vs Brazil | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Brazil's Endrick, left and Spain's Dani Carvajal challenge for the ball during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Friendlies: Spain vs Brazil | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Spain's Dani Carvajal, centre, challenges for the ball with Brazil's Lucas Paqueta, centre right, during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Friendlies: Spain vs Brazil | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Brazil's Endrick, right, celebrates with Rodrygo after scoring his side's second goal during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Friendlies: Spain vs Brazil | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Brazil's Rodrygo, centre right, tries to get past Spain's Rodrigo, left, Alvaro Morata, 2nd left and Lamine Yamal during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Friendlies: Spain vs Brazil | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Brazil's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Friendlies: Spain vs Brazil | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Spain's Dani Olmo, 3rd left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Friendlies: Spain vs Brazil | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Spain's Dani Olmo, centre, scores his side's second goal during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Friendlies: Spain vs Brazil | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Brazil's Vinicius Jr, centre, dribbles the ball during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Friendlies: Spain vs Brazil | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Spain's Rodrigo, centre, celebrates after scoring the opening goal with a penalty kick during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Friendlies: Spain vs Brazil | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Spain's Lamine Yamal, centre is fouled by Brazil's Joao Gomes, right, giving away a penalty for Spain during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

