Berlin Marathon: Ethiopians Mengesha, Ketema Win Men's, Women's Races - In Pics

Milkesa Mengesha from Ethiopia celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany.
Tigist Ketema from Ethiopia celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany.
The winner Milkesa Mengesha, left men, and Tigist Ketema, right women, pose for media during the medal ceremony for the Berlin Marathon, in Berlin, Germany.
Second placed Cybrian Kotut, winner Milkesa Mengesha and third placed Haymanot Alew attend the medal ceremony for the men's division of the Berlin Marathon, in Berlin, Germany.
Second placed Mestawot Fikir, winner Tigist Ketema and Bosena Mulatie attend the medal ceremony for the women's division of the Berlin Marathon, in Berlin, Germany.
Milkesa Mengesha from Ethiopia lays on the ground and reacts after he crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany.
Runners participate in the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany.
Runners start at the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany.
