Sports

Berlin Marathon: Ethiopians Mengesha, Ketema Win Men's, Women's Races - In Pics

Ethiopians Milkesa Mengesha and Tigist Ketema won the men's and women's races in the 50th edition of the Berlin Marathon on Sunday (September 29, 2024). The 24-year-old Mengesha finished strongly and ran a personal best time of 2 hours, 3 minutes and 17 seconds to finish ahead of Kenyans Cybrian Kotut and Stephen Kiprop in the men's race. Haymanot Alew of Ethiopia was fourth. Mengesha collapsed after crossing the finish line and wiped away tears as he was overcome by emotion.