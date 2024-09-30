Sports

Berlin Marathon: Ethiopians Mengesha, Ketema Win Men's, Women's Races - In Pics

Ethiopians Milkesa Mengesha and Tigist Ketema won the men's and women's races in the 50th edition of the Berlin Marathon on Sunday (September 29, 2024). The 24-year-old Mengesha finished strongly and ran a personal best time of 2 hours, 3 minutes and 17 seconds to finish ahead of Kenyans Cybrian Kotut and Stephen Kiprop in the men's race. Haymanot Alew of Ethiopia was fourth. Mengesha collapsed after crossing the finish line and wiped away tears as he was overcome by emotion.

Berlin Marathon: Milkesa Mengesha from Ethiopia celebrates as he crosses the finish line | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Milkesa Mengesha from Ethiopia celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany.

2/9
Berlin Marathon: Tigist Ketema from Ethiopia celebrates as she crosses the finish line
Berlin Marathon: Tigist Ketema from Ethiopia celebrates as she crosses the finish line | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Tigist Ketema from Ethiopia celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany.

3/9
Berlin Marathon: The winner Milkesa Mengesha, left men, and Tigist Ketema, right women, pose for media
Berlin Marathon: The winner Milkesa Mengesha, left men, and Tigist Ketema, right women, pose for media | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

The winner Milkesa Mengesha, left men, and Tigist Ketema, right women, pose for media during the medal ceremony for the Berlin Marathon, in Berlin, Germany.

4/9
Berlin Marathon: Second placed Cybrian Kotut, winner Milkesa Mengesha and third placed Haymanot Alew attend the medal ceremony
Berlin Marathon: Second placed Cybrian Kotut, winner Milkesa Mengesha and third placed Haymanot Alew attend the medal ceremony | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Second placed Cybrian Kotut, winner Milkesa Mengesha and third placed Haymanot Alew attend the medal ceremony for the men's division of the Berlin Marathon, in Berlin, Germany.

5/9
Berlin Marathon: Second placed Mestawot Fikir, winner Tigist Ketema and Bosena Mulatie attend the medal ceremony
Berlin Marathon: Second placed Mestawot Fikir, winner Tigist Ketema and Bosena Mulatie attend the medal ceremony | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Second placed Mestawot Fikir, winner Tigist Ketema and Bosena Mulatie attend the medal ceremony for the women's division of the Berlin Marathon, in Berlin, Germany.

6/9
Berlin Marathon: Milkesa Mengesha from Ethiopia lays on the ground and reacts after he crosses the finish line
Berlin Marathon: Milkesa Mengesha from Ethiopia lays on the ground and reacts after he crosses the finish line | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Milkesa Mengesha from Ethiopia lays on the ground and reacts after he crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany.

7/9
Berlin Marathon: Runners participate in the Marathon
Berlin Marathon: Runners participate in the Marathon | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Runners participate in the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany.

8/9
Berlin Marathon: Runners start at the Marathon
Berlin Marathon: Runners start at the Marathon | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Runners start at the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany.

9/9
Berlin Marathon 2024
Berlin Marathon 2024 | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Runners start in the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany.

