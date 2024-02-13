Bengaluru's South United Football Club Unveils Three New Academies In Pune

The engagement concluded with a short film showcasing SUFC's 12-year journey and an engaging penalty shoot-out challenge for the attending media personnel. SUFA's collaboration with Pune-based Ileseum Clubs for their training centres further emphasizes the club's dedication to fostering football talent in Pune and beyond.

The expansion into Solapur and the announcement of a Baby League add another layer to SUFC's commitment to grassroots development and the overall growth of football in the region.