Bengaluru's South United Football Club Unveils Three New Academies In Pune

South United Football Club (SUFC), Bengaluru's premier Professional Football Club, has unveiled plans for a groundbreaking expansion of its successful football academy, South United Football Academy (SUFA), into the vibrant city of Pune. The move aims to foster and cultivate the immense potential of football in Pune by introducing innovative training programs for children as young as 3 years old. (More Football News)
The SUFA vision for Pune unfolds as a comprehensive footballing pathway, offering three distinctive programs at its newly inaugurated training hubs in Bavdhan, Kharadi, and Undri. These programs include the Toddler Development Program for ages 3-5, the flagship Youth Development Program catering to ages 5-18, and the Elite Youth Teams (Under 13, Under 15, and Under 17) where talented athletes can secure full scholarships, creating a direct route to the Senior Team.
Trials for the Elite Program are set to take place at the Bavdhan Centre, presenting a golden opportunity for budding football talents in the Under 13, Under 15, and Under 17 age groups to showcase their skills and potentially join the ranks of SUFC's esteemed Academy.
The successful implementation of a similar model in Bengaluru has prompted South United to replicate this dynamic pathway in Pune. The announcement was made during a media outreach event held at the state-of-the-art Ganga Legends Sports Complex Academy in Bavdhan, underscoring SUFC's commitment to fostering football talent in the region.
The SUFA initiative in Pune is not just about honing football skills; it's a holistic approach aimed at instilling values and nurturing well-rounded individuals. The leadership team of SUFC, including Mr Sharan Parikh, Director of SUFC, Mr Terence (Terry) Phelan, Sporting Director of South United Sports Foundation, and Mr Sachin Badadhe, Head Coach of SUFC, emphasised the broader vision of creating a self-sustainable ecosystem that encompasses culture, infrastructure, and a commitment to youth development.
Mr Parikh highlighted South United's commitment to Pune, stating that the club aims to collaborate with existing clubs and academies in the city to collectively elevate football to new heights. Mr. Phelan, echoing this sentiment, expressed excitement about contributing to Pune's football growth, drawing parallels between Bengaluru and Pune's footballing ecosystems.
The engagement concluded with a short film showcasing SUFC's 12-year journey and an engaging penalty shoot-out challenge for the attending media personnel. SUFA's collaboration with Pune-based Ileseum Clubs for their training centres further emphasizes the club's dedication to fostering football talent in Pune and beyond.
The expansion into Solapur and the announcement of a Baby League add another layer to SUFC's commitment to grassroots development and the overall growth of football in the region.