Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Live Streaming Of 2nd ODI: Where To See Live Cricket - Full Details

Bangladesh lead the three-match ODI series 1-0. Watch live streaming of the 2nd BAN vs AFG ODI in Chattogram on Friday.

Afghanistan look to level the ODI series after losing the first game. Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 12:29 am

Bangladesh will aim to seal the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Chattogram on Friday. Bangladesh scored a sensational four-wicket win in the first ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Wednesday. The second ODI between BAN vs AFG can be seen on live streaming in India from 10.30 AM IST. (More Cricket News)

How to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan series?

The live streaming of all five matches of Afghanistan's tour of Bangladesh 2022 can be seen on FanCode. Subscription is required. In Bangladesh, fans can watch the live streaming of BAN vs AFG cricket matches on Ban-Tech (via Rabbitholebd Sports) and Rabbitholebd Sports.

In other regions of the world, live streaming of BAN vs AFG can be seen in the following digital channels: 

Canada - WillowTV; New Zealand - Spark Sport; UK - Rabbitholebd Sports; USA - WillowTV; Rest of the world - Rabbitholebd Sports.

With ICC Men's Cricket World Super League points up for grabs, Afghanistan will try hard to level the series. But Bangladesh will be upbeat after scripting a memorable win after collapsing to 45 for six in the 12th over, chasing AFG's 219 for six wickets.

Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan combined for a Bangladesh national record 174-run partnership in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand to fashion the fantastic win.  The loss snapped Afghanistan’s six-match ODI winning streak.

Both players hit their career-best knocks in the process to frustrate Afghanistan. Afif posted an unbeaten 93, his maiden 50-plus output, and Mehidy added 81 not out as Bangladesh raced to victory with seven balls to spare.

