BAN vs AFG, Live Cricket Scores, 3rd ODI: Afghanistan Hit Back With 2 Quick Wickets, Bangladesh 121/3

Bangladesh look good to inflict a third consecutive defeat on an inconsistent Afghanistan in Chattogram on Monday. The Afghans have not lived up to their promise as fighters as Bangladesh have found ways to win both the ODIs so far. The 88-run win in the second ODI on Friday was more emphatic in nature. Bangladesh are at full strength and are on top of the ICC ODI Super League table. Get here live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI.

12:39 PM IST: AFG Pick Quick Wickets

Afghanistan pick two quick wickets to push back Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan was clean bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai for 30, while Mushfiqur Rahim was out cheaply for 7. BAN 121/3 (26.5)

12:06 PM IST: Liton Reaches Fifty

Liton Das continued his rich form with another fifty against Afghanistan in the ongoing ODI series. Liton scored 136 in the second ODI. Shakib Al Hasan is giving Liton company at the other end on 29. BAN 102/1 (21)

11:18 AM IST: Farooqi Strikes

Fazalhaq Farooqi draws first blood for Afghanistan. Captain Tamim Iqbal is clean bowled for 11. Shakib Al Hasan comes to the crease. BAN 43/1 (10.1)

11:03 AM IST: Liton, Tamim Go Slow

After a slow and steady start, Liton Das is finally opening his arms. The right-hander hit Fazalhaq Farooqi for a couple of fours in the ninth over. Tamim Iqbal is batting at the other end. BAN 36/0 (9)

10:40 AM IST: Steady Start

Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das have provided Bangladesh with a steady start. BAN 5/0 (2)

10:13 AM IST: Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai

10:00 AM IST: Toss

Bangladesh have won the toss and they will bat first. Tamim Iqbal has won the toss in all three matches in this series.

PREVIEW

Bangladesh will be super confident going into the third ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The pitch has been a good batting surface and Liton Das took full advantage in the second match. Bangladesh scored 300-plus for the first time and it was the innings from Das that gave the home team a massive boost.

Liton Das struck 16 fours and two sixes in his 126-ball 136 as Bangladesh posted 306 for 4, their highest total against Afghanistan. Bangladesh dismissed Afghanistan for 218 in 45.1 overs with a disciplined display of bowling. Liton was well supported by Mushfiqur Rahim (86). They combined for a national record third-wicket stand of 202.

But Chattogram is still talking about the record partnership that Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan produced on Wednesday. Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan combined for a national record 174-run partnership in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand that bailed Bangladesh out from a precarious 45 for six in the first ODI.

Bangladesh's new boys have ticked all the boxes so far and that has made a huge difference in the series. Afghanistan need a better batting display to give their world-class spin troika of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi a fair chance to nail Bangladesh down.