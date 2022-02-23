With plenty at stake, the national cricket teams of Bangladesh and Afghanistan clash in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday. Most players are fresh from the Bangladesh Premier League and several Afghan players will use the BPL experience to good effect. Follow live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs AFG here.

11:55 AM (IST): AFG 66/2 (18)

Afghanistan have lost the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran (19 off 23). Shoriful Islam claimed the wicket. Hashmatullah Shahidi joined Rahmat Shah who holds the other end with 27 off 55.

Bangladesh are dominating the game.

11:24 AM (IST): AFG 41/1 (10)

Afghanistan have scored at a decent rate so far. Ibrahim Zadran (17 off 17) and Rahmat Shah (10 off 29) have added 30 runs between them.

10:58 AM (IST): AFG 15/1 (5)

Afghanistan have had a slow start. They lost the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (7 off 14) in the third over when the team's score was 11.Gurbaz tried to take on Mustafizur Rahman and paid the price by handing a catch to Tamim Iqbal. Rahmat Shah is the next batter.

10:30 AM (IST): It's Match Time

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran start for Afghanistan. Mustafizur Rahman has the new ball in hand.

10:20 AM (IST): ODI Debut For Yasir Ali

Middle-order Bangladesh batter Yasir Ali has been handed his ODI cap. He has played three Tests for national side so far.

10:17 AM (IST): Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi

10:09 AM (IST): Afghanistan Opt To Bat

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi has won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the first ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

9:42 AM (IST): Welcome Everyone

Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the first ODI that takes place between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

BAN Vs AFG PREVIEW:

Afghanistan will bank on some secret 'intelligence' to look Bangladesh in the eye in the ODI series and the T20 internationals that follow. Afghanistan's interim coach Stuart Law has been Bangladesh coach before and with knowledge on several players who make the current home team squad, will be an asset in the AFG dressing room.

Afghanistan have always done well in Bangladesh. They had beaten BAN in the 2014 Asia Cup for a memorable win and then in 2016 lost a three-match ODI series 2-1.

📼: Skipper @Hashmat_50, @rashidkhan_19, and other members of the #AfghanAtalan line-up express their views on the preparations for the Bangladesh Series starting tomorrow in Chattogram. #AfghanAtalan | #AFGvBD pic.twitter.com/9vkzV0ZCSP — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 22, 2022

Bangladesh, of course, are formidable at home. They have lost just one bilateral series in the last eight years and with Super League points at stake, Bangladesh look very well balanced in terms of team composition.

Tamim Iqbal, who missed the series in New Zealand, is back as captain and the return of former skippers Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah will bolster the middle order to a large extent.

Afghanistan will bank on the arsenal of spinners and Mohammad Nabi's return to the ODI fold is just great news. With Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman available, AFG will bank on 30 overs of quality spin. Mujeeb was part of the Fortune Barishal team that played the BPL final last week.

Bangladesh are second in the ODI Super League but they last played an ODI last July against Zimbabwe. Afghanistan are sixth, but they have played half as many games though won them all against Ireland and the Netherlands.