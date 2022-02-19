Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs AFG 2022 Cricket Matches

Bangladesh will host Afghanistan for three ODIs and two T20Is. Here's all you need to know about the BAN vs AFG cricket series - live streaming, schedule, squads, head-to-head records, etc.

Shakib Al Hasan will be one of the attractions during the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan series. File Photo

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 12:04 am

Afghanistan cricketers are already in Bangladesh for a high-octane limited-overs tour featuring three ODIs and two T20 Internationals. There were COVID-19 concerns but the visiting players who tested positive have returned negative. So the tour is on. (More Cricket News)

Despite the absence of Mohammad Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Hashmatullah and Hamid Hassan, the Afghans will still pose a threat to Bangladesh. In fact, they are gunning for more glory. 

Afghanistan have appointed former Australian cricketer Stuart Law as the interim coach ahead of the tour. The 53-year-old Law takes over from South African Lance Klusener, who had ended his association with the Afghanistan team in September last year.

The fifty-over matches will be a part of the ongoing ODI Super League which serves as a direct qualifier for the 2023 World Cup in India. Bangladesh have 80 points from 12 matches, while Afghanistan have 60 points from six games.

For Bangladesh, the return of star batter Tamim Iqbal augurs well. And they will enter both the ODIs and T20Is as favourites.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan series?

All five matches of Afghanistan's tour of Bangladesh 2022 will be streamed live on FanCode. Subscription required. In Bangladesh, fans can watch BAN vs AFG cricket matches on Ban-Tech (via Rabbitholebd Sports) and Rabbitholebd Sports.

Elsewhere...

Canada - WillowTV; New Zealand - Spark Sport; UK - Rabbitholebd Sports; USA - WillowTV; Rest of the world - Rabbitholebd Sports.

Fixtures

All three ODIs will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on February 23 (1st ODI), February 25 (2nd ODI) and January 28 (3rd ODI). Matches start 10:30 AM IST/11:00 AM IST.

Both the T20Is will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on March 3 (1st T20I) and March 5 (2nd T20I). Matches start at 2:30 PM IST/ 3:00 PM local.

Squads

ODIs

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhail, Mohammad Nabi, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai.
Traveling Reserves: Qais Ahmad, Salim Safi

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

T20Is

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani.

Bangladesh: TBA

Head-to-heads

ODIs: Bangladesh and Afghanistan have so far played only eight matches. Bangladesh lead Afghanistan 5-3 in the head-to-head record, including wins in the last two meetings. In Bangladesh, it's 2-2.

Overall, Bangladesh have played 388 ODIs, winning 136 and losing 245. There were seven no results. In their last bilateral series, against Zimbabwe, they won 3-0 away in July last year.

Afghanistan have played 132 ODIs, winning 65 and losing 63. There was one tied match and three no results. They are on a six-match winning run, against Ireland and the Netherlands. Their last defeat was against the West Indies in November 2019.

T20Is: Bangladesh and Afghanistan have played six T20Is so far, with the former winning only two -- their first and last meetings, both at home. Afghanistan have won the remaining four, including a one-run victory in 2018.

Overall, Bangladesh have played 123 T20Is. They have won 43 and lost 78. There were two no results. And they are on an eight-match losing spree.

Afghanistan have won 60 of their 89 T20I matches played so far. But they have lost the last two outings, to superior sides India and New Zealand in the 2021 World Cup.

