BAN Vs AFG, Live Cricket Scores, 1st T20: Bangladesh (126/6) Lose 2 Quick Wickets After Liton Das Fifty

Having beaten Bangladesh by seven wickets for a consolation win in the just-concluded ODI series, Afghanistan will back themselves in the T20 series, a format they love to play. Several players who will travel to IPL 2022 after this series will use these two BAN vs AFG matches as a warm-up. Follow live cricket scores of BAN vs AFG on Thursday at Mirpur.

16:03 PM IST: AFG Peg Back With 2 Wickets

Afghanistan come back into the game with two quick wickets. First, Fazalhaq Farooqi sends Liton Das packing for 60 before Afif Hossain falls victim to Azmatullah Omarzai. BAN 126/6 (17.2)

15:43 PM IST: 50 For Liton

Liton Das reaches his fifty quitely in 34 balls. Bangladesh also cross the 100-run mark. Afif Hossain is batting on 13. BAN 104/4 (14)

15:27 PM IST: BAN Lose 4th

Mahmudullah becomes the third Bangladesh batter to be trapped LBW. Azmatullah Omarzai picks his first wicket on the day. Mahmudullah goes for 10. BAN 81/4 (11)

15:20 PM IST: Liton Continues

Liton Das continues his red-hot form with the bat. After a ton and a fifty in ODIs, the right-hander is once again steering Bangladesh despite three early wickets. Shakib Al Hasan was the last man out for 5. BAN 71/3 (10)

15:02 PM IST: BAN End Powerplay

Liton Das takes 12 runs off Muheeb Ur Rahman's third over as Bangladesh end Powerplay at 37/2. Shakib Al Hasan is giving Liton company in the middle.

14:56 PM IST: Rashid Strikes

Rashid Khan strikes in his first over. After hitting Mujeeb Ur Rahman for a couple of fours, Munim Shahriar falls trap Rashid, LBW for 17. BAN 25/2 (5).

14:45 PM IST: Farooqi Strikes

Fazalhaq Farooqi gives Afghanistan the first breakthrough. Mohammad Naim, LBW for 2. BAN 10/1 (2.1)

14:36 PM IST: Steady Start

A wide, four and a single to start the first over of the day. Munim Shahriar hits the boundary. BAN 6/0 (1)

14:30 PM IST: Munim Shahriar and Mohammad Naim will open the batting for Bangladesh. Fazalhaq Farooqi with the ball for Afghanistan.

14:15 PM IST: Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad

Bangladesh: Liton Das (W), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

14:09 PM IST: Update

Mushfiqur Rahim will not play today against Afghanistan as he has injured his thumb during practice yesterday.

14:05 PM IST: Toss

Bangladesh have won the toss and the hosts will bat first.

13:33 PM IST: Bangladesh are on an eight-game losing streak in the T20s and they will surely look to break that run today. The T20 World Cup is later this year and this is a perfect opportunity for both sides to experiment ahead of the mega event.

13:31 PM IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan first T20 international in Dhaka.

Having won the ODI series, Bangladesh national cricket team has fallen back on their trusted veterans to win the T20 series against Afghanistan.

The Afghans, led by their spin troika of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, have a good record against Bangladesh in T20 internationals. AFG have won four of the six T20s vs BAN and the home team will be keen to better that record for sure.

Shakib-Al-Hasan and Liton Das will bolster the Bangladesh challenge. Interestingly, ex-Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Shakib went unsold at the IPL 2022 auction held in February.

Apart from Liton das, Bangladesh will also bank on the recalled Mushfiqur Rahim in the middle order. After Bangladesh's poor show in the T20 World Cup last year, Mushfiqur was dropped for the home series against Pakistan. If he plays on Thursday, it will be Mushfiqur Rahim's 100th T20 match.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck a brilliant 106 not out as Afghanistan avoided a clean sweep by sealing a seven-wicket win against Bangladesh in the third one-day international in Chattogram on Monday. He will lead the batting challenge for the Afghans.