Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch 1st BAN Vs AFG T20I Cricket Match

After the ODI slugfest in Chattogram, Bangladesh and Afghanistan cricket teams move to Dhaka for a two-match T20 International series starting Thursday. Both the BAN vs AFG T20I matches will be telecast live and fans can also stream online. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh won the preceding three-match ODI series 2-1, and the hosts will look to replicate that in the T20Is too. But it's a different format and The Tigers have lost the last eight matches, including a 0-3 series defeat against Pakistan at Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Head-to-head

Now, they are up against a very strong Afghan side that boasts of some of the finest talents in world cricket. Also, Afghanistan lead Bangladesh 4-2 in the T20 head-to-head record. But in the last meeting, Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by four wickets.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I series?

The live streaming of both Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I matches can be stream live on FanCode. Subscription required. In Bangladesh, fans can watch the live streaming of BAN vs AFG cricket matches on Ban-Tech (via Rabbitholebd Sports) and Rabbitholebd Sports.

Schedule of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Series

March 3 (Thursday), 2022: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I at 2:30 PM/03:00 PM local;

March 5 (Saturday), 2022: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I at 2:30 PM/03:00 PM local.

Squads

Afghanistan : Mohammad Nabi (c), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani.