Badminton

Spain Masters: Sikki-Sumeeth Pair Crash Out, Indian Campaign Ends In Madrid

The Indian pair of N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy went down fighting Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari who did not have to work too hard as they prevailed 21-17, 21-12 over the Indian duo in a contest lasting only 29 minutes

PTI
Updated on:
Indian pair of N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy in action at the Spain Masters 2024 semifinals. (Photo: X | BAI Media)
India's challenge in the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 tournament ended here on Saturday after the mixed doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy crashed out in the semifinals. (More Badminton News)

The Indonesian pair of Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari did not have to work too hard as they prevailed 21-17, 21-12 over the Indian duo in a contest lasting only 29 minutes.

This was the first meeting between the two mixed doubles pairs.

N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy had earlier beaten Indonesia's Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati in the quarterfinal on Friday, beating the fourth-seeded pair 14-21, 21-11, 21-17.

On Friday, Supanida Katethong came out on top against Indian star PV Sindhu in an intense quarterfinal battle in which the Thai shuttler emerged 24-26, 21-17, 22-20 winner in one hour and 17 minutes.

On the same day, the Hong Kong men's duo of Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap defeated India's MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 21-19, 21-23, 21-17.

Taiwan's Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun had recorded a 21-13, 21-19 win over India's women's doubles pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto.

