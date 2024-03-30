Badminton

Spain Masters: Sikki-Sumeeth Pair Crash Out, Indian Campaign Ends In Madrid

The Indian pair of N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy went down fighting Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari who did not have to work too hard as they prevailed 21-17, 21-12 over the Indian duo in a contest lasting only 29 minutes