Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh Highlights, Singapore Open Semi-Finals: Indian Pair Knocked Out

Singapore Open 2025 Live Updates Semi-Finals: Satwik- Chirag Eye Final Spot Against Aaron-Soh
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Singapore Open 2025 semi-finals between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik for their maiden final appearance of the year.
Singapore Open 2025 Live Updates Semi-Finals: Change In Time
The Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh, BWF Singapore Open 2025 semifinals match has been re-scheduled to 2:10 PM IST on May 31, Saturday, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The waiting time for the match to start extends to 20 minutes more as the match has been re-scheduled to 2:30 PM IST on May 31, Saturday, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The waiting time for the match to start extends now to 3:10 PM IST as the courts are occupied with singles matches.
Due to the occupied courts and ongoing singles games at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the match time has been extended to 3:40 PM IST.
The match timings again has been postponed to 5:50 PM IST due to the occupied courts.
Meanwhile here are the rankings of both the doubles players
Satwik-Chirag: World No. 27
Aaron-Wooi Yik: World No. 3
Singapore Open 2025 Live Updates Semi-Finals: Head-to-Head
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face a tough challenge in the Singapore Open semi-finals, having lost 9 of their 12 encounters against Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. The Indian pair will need to overcome this lopsided head-to-head record to book their place in the final and continue their impressive comeback run.
Singapore Open 2025 Live Updates Semi-Finals: Wait Continues
The delay keeps getting bigger. Now we expect the action to start on 7pm IST.
Singapore Open 2025 Live Updates Semi-Finals: Live Streaming
India’s sole representatives left in the tournament, Satwik and Chirag now face another Malaysian hurdle in the form of third-seeded Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, two-time Olympic bronze medallists, in the semi-finals. With momentum on their side, the Indian duo will aim to break new ground in Singapore and reach their first final of the season.
Finally we are underway!
Finally we are underway!
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, India's remaining challengers in Singapore Open, are up against Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.
Singapore Open 2025 Live Updates Semi-Finals
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have won a thrilling first game to take lead early on in this clash. 21-19 is what the scoreline reads and the Indian pair has done really well to hold their nerves and be ahead in the game.
Singapore Open 2025 Live Updates Semi-Finals
What a comeback from the third-seeded Malaysians Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. They lost the key moments in the opening game but in the second game, they have totally outplayed the Indian duo. They take the second game 21-10. Where is the decider headed now?
Satwik-Chirag have been knocked out of the Singapore Open 2025.
Satwik-Chirag have been knocked out of the Singapore Open 2025.
Singapore Open 2025 Live Updates Semi-Finals
Chia-Soh manage to hold on to their big lead and finally grab the final game 21-18 to win the match.
Singapore Open 2025 Live Updates Semi-Finals
A heartbreaking loss for the Indian pair and their Singapore Open 2025 campaign ends right here. They won the first game but then were just outplayed in the next two to lose.
With that the Indian challenge at the Singapore Open 2025 ends.
With that the Indian challenge at the Singapore Open 2025 ends.
