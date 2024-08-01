India’s medal favourite badminton men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty is all set to lock horns with Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the quarterfinals at Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 1 at Porte de la Chapelle Arena. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports News)
Former world number one pair SatChi are brimming with confidence after sweeping their group stage matches to clinch top spot in Group C. Meanwhile, the Malaysian duo secured second place in Group A behind world number one pair Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Head To Head Record
The head-to-head record of 3-8 against Chia-Soh, however, makes for a daunting read for Satwik-Chirag. There was a time when the Malaysians completely thrashed this Indian duo, winning eight consecutive matches, including the heartbreaking loss at the World Championship semifinals where Satwik-Chirag went down in a nerve-wracking finish.
However, the current Satwik-Chirag pair is much different from its earlier version. They have substantially increased their pace and have even beaten Chia-Soh in three straight contests.
Paris Olympics 2024: Badminton Live Streaming Details
When to watch Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Vs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik badminton Quarter-Final match at the Paris Olympics 2024?
The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Vs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik badminton Quarter-Final match at the Paris Olympics 2024 is scheduled at 4:30pm IST on Thursday, August 1 at Porte de la Chapelle Arena.
Where to watch Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Vs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik badminton Quarter-Final match at the Paris Olympics 2024?
Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.