Game 1: Satwik-Chirag 7-6 Chia-Soh
Rallies flowing thick and fast, as is common in men's doubles badminton. A mix of short and long serves, smashes and net battles are the order of the day as each point is a mini plot unto itself.
Game 1: Satwik-Chirag 4-4 Chia-Soh
Chirag wins another net battle to draw level with the Malaysians. A neck-and-neck battle in the early stages.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh: Play Underway
The Malaysians have the serve first up as decided, and an aggressive Chirag wins the first point at the net. The Indians are off the mark.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh: Players Enter Court
All is in readiness for the titanic encounter. Both pairs have stepped into the court and shaked hands with the chair umpire, their opponents. Satwik-Chirag win the toss and opt to receive service first. The customary pre-match knocking begins.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh: Head-To-Head Record
The Malaysians lead by an 8-3 margin, when it comes to this match-up. It was 8-0 at one point, before Satwik-Chirag came into their own and claimed three back-to-back wins against the fancied Chia-Soh. Still a tricky fixture, by all means for the Indians.
When In Satwik-Chirag Quarter-Final?
The men's doubles quarter-final match between India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Malaysia's Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm IST. (Streaming | Full Olympics Coverage)