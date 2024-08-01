India's ace doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (left) and Chirag Shetty in action at Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the crucial men's doubles quarter-final match, to be played between India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Malaysia's Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik. The match will be no cakewalk for Satwik and Chirag, as the Malaysians have had their number in the past. But the Indians are in prime form, and genuine gold medal contenders at the Paris Olympics. It promises to be a pulsating battle. Follow the live scores and updates of the badminton last-eight match, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Aug 2024, 04:40:25 pm IST Game 1: Satwik-Chirag 7-6 Chia-Soh Rallies flowing thick and fast, as is common in men's doubles badminton. A mix of short and long serves, smashes and net battles are the order of the day as each point is a mini plot unto itself.

1 Aug 2024, 04:37:28 pm IST Game 1: Satwik-Chirag 4-4 Chia-Soh Chirag wins another net battle to draw level with the Malaysians. A neck-and-neck battle in the early stages.

1 Aug 2024, 04:34:18 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh: Play Underway The Malaysians have the serve first up as decided, and an aggressive Chirag wins the first point at the net. The Indians are off the mark.

1 Aug 2024, 04:29:31 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh: Players Enter Court All is in readiness for the titanic encounter. Both pairs have stepped into the court and shaked hands with the chair umpire, their opponents. Satwik-Chirag win the toss and opt to receive service first. The customary pre-match knocking begins.

1 Aug 2024, 04:25:52 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh: Head-To-Head Record The Malaysians lead by an 8-3 margin, when it comes to this match-up. It was 8-0 at one point, before Satwik-Chirag came into their own and claimed three back-to-back wins against the fancied Chia-Soh. Still a tricky fixture, by all means for the Indians.