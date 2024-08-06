Badminton

Lakshya Sen Misses Out On Paris Olympics Medal, Loses Bronze Play-Off - In Pics

India's 22-year-old badminton star Lakshya Sen went off the boil from a winning position, losing in three games to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal play-off at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Monday (August 5). A charged-up Sen was unstoppable in the beginning, but a nine-point streak from Lee in the second game changed the complexion of the match as the world number 7 Malaysian registered a 13-21 21-16 21-11 win in a 71-minute clash to secure the bronze.

Lakshya Sen acknowledges fans after his men's singles bronze medal badminton match | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Lakshya Sen acknowledges fans after his men's singles bronze medal badminton match against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France. Sen lost the match.

2/9
Lakshya Sen and Lee Zii Jia greet each other after their bronze medal match
Lakshya Sen and Lee Zii Jia greet each other after their bronze medal match | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Lakshya Sen and Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia greet each other after their men's singles bronze medal badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France. Jia won the match.

3/9
Zii Jia Lee in action against Lakshya Sen during their Men Singles Bronze Medal match
Zii Jia Lee in action against Lakshya Sen during their Men Singles Bronze Medal match | Photo: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI VIA PTI

Zii Jia Lee of Malaysia in action against Lakshya Sen of India during their Men Singles Bronze Medal match of the Badminton competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the La Chapelle Arena in Paris, France.

4/9
Lakshya Sen returns to Lee Zii Jia during the mens singles bronze medal match
Lakshya Sen returns to Lee Zii Jia during the men's singles bronze medal match | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Lakshya Sen returns to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia during the men's singles bronze medal badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

5/9
Lakshya Sen being given medical assistance during his mens singles bronze medal badminton match
Lakshya Sen being given medical assistance during his men's singles bronze medal badminton match | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Lakshya Sen being given medical assistance during his men's singles bronze medal badminton match against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

6/9
Lakshya Sen returns during the Men’s Singles bronze medal match
Lakshya Sen returns during the Men’s Singles bronze medal match | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India’s Lakshya Sen returns during the Men’s Singles bronze medal badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

7/9
Lakshya Sen in action against Lee Zii Jia during their Men Singles Bronze Medal match
Lakshya Sen in action against Lee Zii Jia during their Men Singles Bronze Medal match | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Lakshya Sen returns to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia during the men's singles bronze medal badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

8/9
Lakshya Sen during the Mens Singles bronze medal match
Lakshya Sen during the Men's Singles bronze medal match | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Lakshya Sen during the Men's Singles bronze medal badminton match against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

9/9
Indias Lakshya Sen returns to Malaysias Lee Zii Jia
India's Lakshya Sen returns to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Lakshya Sen returns to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia during the men's singles bronze medal badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

