Badminton

Lakshya Sen Misses Out On Paris Olympics Medal, Loses Bronze Play-Off - In Pics

India's 22-year-old badminton star Lakshya Sen went off the boil from a winning position, losing in three games to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal play-off at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Monday (August 5). A charged-up Sen was unstoppable in the beginning, but a nine-point streak from Lee in the second game changed the complexion of the match as the world number 7 Malaysian registered a 13-21 21-16 21-11 win in a 71-minute clash to secure the bronze.