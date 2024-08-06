India's Lakshya Sen acknowledges fans after his men's singles bronze medal badminton match against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France. Sen lost the match.
India's Lakshya Sen and Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia greet each other after their men's singles bronze medal badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France. Jia won the match.
Zii Jia Lee of Malaysia in action against Lakshya Sen of India during their Men Singles Bronze Medal match of the Badminton competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the La Chapelle Arena in Paris, France.
India's Lakshya Sen returns to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia during the men's singles bronze medal badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
India's Lakshya Sen being given medical assistance during his men's singles bronze medal badminton match against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
India’s Lakshya Sen returns during the Men’s Singles bronze medal badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
India's Lakshya Sen returns to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia during the men's singles bronze medal badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
India's Lakshya Sen during the Men's Singles bronze medal badminton match against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
India's Lakshya Sen returns to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia during the men's singles bronze medal badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.