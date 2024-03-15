Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia, All England Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

The world no.18 Lakshya Sen is the only Indian player who has made it to the quarter-finals of the All England Open 2024, as PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth lost in the round of 16. After defeating the world no. 3, Anders Antonsen, Sen is now set to compete against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia on March 15, Friday in Birmingham. (More Badminton News)
India's hope to find a moment of glory at the historic badminton tournament, the All England Open, rests solely on the 22-year-old now, whose phenomenal performance led him to finish runner-up in 2022 at the same event. Overcoming the formidable world no.3 opponent, who had previously defeated him three times in a row, was no easy task. But, Sen's sensational determination was unmatched. From 2-8 in the decider, he fought back and ultimately emerged victorious with a score of 24-22, 11-21, 21-14 against the Dane.
After cruising to the round of 8 at the All England Open Badminton Championship, Lakshya Sen is aiming for the coveted title that no Indian player has won since 2001 (when Pullela Gopichand won the men's singles title). "I want to better my result from 2022," he said. Given this, the Indian also seeks the chance to qualify for the Paris Olympics.
Lakshya Sen is set to face the world no.10 Lee Zii Jia next, which is again a difficult test. In the past, the two players have locked horns in three matches with Sen winning two of them.
When is Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia, All England Open 2024 Badminton Championships Quarter-final?
The quarterfinal round between Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia at the All England Open 2024 Badminton Championships will take place on March 15, Friday at 10:50 PM at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.
Where to watch Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia, All England Open 2024 Badminton Championships Quarter-final?
Live actions of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2024 will be available to stream at the Jio Cinema app and website in India.