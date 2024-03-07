French Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PV Sindhu Vs Beiwen Zhang In Action On TV And Online

Eleven shuttlers from India including Olympic gold medallist PV Sindhu will be in action at the French Open 2024 badminton tournament as she takes on Beiwen Zhang in the second round, that has got underway from Tuesday, March 5. (More Badminton News)
French Open 2024 badminton is a BWF Super 750 event is held at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena and could give the shuttlers some practice ahead of the Paris Olympics. PV Sindhu, who has not played much of the competitive tennis due to injury, will be back in action on the court.
Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, took on former world no. 8 Michelle Li but she managed to eke out a come-from-behind 20-22 22-20 21-19 win in a riveting opening round match that lasted an hour and 20 minutes.
Her next round match will be against BW Zhang as Sindhu looks to make the most of the tournament ahead of Paris Olympics this year.
Sindhu's match against Zhang is scheduled to be held on March 7, Thursday, and will begin at approximately 4:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the French Open 2024 badminton tournament?
In India, live telecasting of the French Open 2024 badminton tournament will be available on the Sports 18 channel. It will also be available to stream on Jio Cinema app.
One can watch the French Open 2024 from anywhere in the world at the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation, here.