French Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PV Sindhu Vs Beiwen Zhang In Action On TV And Online

Here are the live streaming details for the PV Sindhu vs BW Zhang, French Open 2024 badminton tournament match

Where to watch the French Open 2024 badminton tournament?

In India, live telecasting of the French Open 2024 badminton tournament will be available on the Sports 18 channel. It will also be available to stream on Jio Cinema app.

One can watch the French Open 2024 from anywhere in the world at the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation, here.