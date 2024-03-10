All England Open, the oldest badminton championship of the world dating back to the first year of the 20th century, is back again with yet another glorious purpose - to honour the talented badminton players who have excelled throughout the year and pave their way to the Paris Olympics 2024. The 2024 All England Super 1000 badminton tournament will kick off on March 12 in Birmingham. (More Badminton News)
After experiencing a disappointing end to their impressive performance at the BWF French Open Super 750, India's top badminton players, including PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Kidambi Srikanth, are eager to improve their rankings in order to secure their spots in the upcoming Paris Games. The All England Open is not only the oldest badminton tournament, but also the toughest one. Throughout history, only two Indian legends have managed to achieve the honour of winning a title there. In 1980, Prakash Padukone claimed victory in the men's singles category, while Pullela Gopichand followed suit in 2001.
All eyes will be on Indian No.1 men's doubles pair of Satwisairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty whose phenomenal showdown at the French Open is keeping India's pride alive. Beating the defending champions Seo Seung Jae and Kang Min Hyuk, the Indian top-seeded cruised to the final round, results are yet to be determined.
The All England Open Badminton Championships has been responsible for producing numerous badminton stars from around the world. George Alan Thomas, with 21 wins, stands out as the most accomplished winner of this prestigious honour. Frank Devlin, with 18 titles to his name, is also regarded as a legendary figure in the sport. Judy Devlin and Mariel Lucas hold impressive records as well, both having won 17 titles in the tournament that was inaugurated in 1899. The championship has been cancelled only twice, during the two world wars.
Indian players at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2024
Men's Singles:
1. HS Prannoy (Seeded)
2. Priyanshu Rajawat
3. Kidambi Srikanth
4. Lakshya Sen
Women's Singles:
1. PV Sindhu
2. Aakarshi Kashyap
Men's Doubles:
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
Women's Doubles:
1. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela
2. Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa
3. Rutarparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda
Schedule of All England Open Badminton Championships 2024:
Venue: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
March 12-13 Tuesday-Wednesday (Round of 32)
March 14 Thursday (Round of 16)
March 15 Friday (Quarterfinals)
March 16 Saturday (Semifinals)
March 17 Sunday (Finals)
What is the prize money of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2024?
The prize pool for the 2024 All England Open Badminton Championships has been established at $1,300,000.
Singles:
Winner- $91,000 and 12,000 points
Runner up - $44,200 and 10,200 points
Doubles:
Winner - $96,200 and 12,000 points
Runner up - $45,500 and 10,200 points
Where to watch All England Open Badminton Championships 2024?
Live actions of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2024 will be available to stream at the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
The actions of BWF tournaments are available on their official YouTube channel here.