Australia Vs England, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Super Six, Toss And Teams - Check Playing XIs

England U-19 team have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia U-19 in their Super Six clash at the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup on Wednesday. The teams are playing this game at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley. (More Cricket News)
Speaking at the toss, English U-19 skipper Ben McKinney said, "We've done well bowling first and our spinners have done well. Not spoken much since the WI loss, didn't bat well. We'll move on from the loss. Our spinners are suited to this pitch, Potch is a better batting wicket but we need to adapt. Seb Morgan in for Dom Kelly."
Australian captain Hugh Weibgen said, "We'd have had a bat, so it works out well. Everyone's played their role well, understand their parts. Oliver Peake and Charlie Anderson come in for Lachlan Aitken and Mahli Beardman."
Playing XIs:
England U19 (Playing XI): Theo Wylie, Ben McKinney(c), Noah Thain, Hamza Shaikh, Luc Benkenstein, Charlie Allison, Jack Carney(w), Sebastian Morgan, Farhan Ahmed, Eddie Jack, Tazeem Ali
Australia XI: 1 Harry Dixon, 2 Sam Konstas, 3 Hugh Weibgen (capt), 4 Harjas Singh, 5 Ryan Hicks (wk), 6 Tom Campbell, 7 Oliver Peake, 8 Raf Macmillan, 9 Charlie Anderson, 10 Tom Straker, 11 Callum Vidler
As for the pitch report, Samuel Badree and HD Ackerman said, "65m and 62m square boundaries and a 77m hit down the ground. Interesting decision to bowl first. England will need to adapt quickly. Quite a few cracks, those will open up through the course of the day. Lot of bare areas which will aid the spinners. The batters will have to find ways to score runs."