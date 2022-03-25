Australia Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue Of AUS-W Vs BAN-W

Having already secured their place in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Australia would like to make it seven out of seven when they take on Bangladesh at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday. The AUS-W vs BAN-W encounter starts at 3:30 AM IST. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh, playing their maiden ODI World Cup, are already out of the semifinal race but have created good memories on debut. Their only win came against Pakistan and nearly caused another upset before losing to West Indies narrowly by four runs.

With Friday’s tie is purely a dead rubber, it gives both captains a chance to field a few players, who have warned the benches so far. Star Sports has the broadcast rights for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

The Australia vs Bangladesh match can be seen live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. Viewers can watch the AUS-W vs BAN-W live on Disney+ Hotstar app from 3:30 AM IST on all android and apple devices.

Six-time champions Australia are coming into this fixture after defeating South Africa by five wickets on Tuesday, powered by an unbeaten 135 from skipper Meg Lanning. Bangladesh could have got their second win of the tournament had they won against West Indies in their last encounter.

While Australia have vowed to play their best side in each match, they will be without stalwart Ellyse Perry after she left the field with a back injury in the win over South Africa. Kate Beerworth, Australia’s team physiotherapist, said: “Ellyse came off the field with a back spasm, but it is settling down with treatment.

“She won’t play tomorrow but we expect that she will be available for the semifinal.” Perry’s absence will mean one fewer dangerous bowler for Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana to worry about. Bangladesh will play their last game against England on March 27.

Head-To-Head

Australia haven’t played Bangladesh yet in ODIs and on Friday, it will be the maiden encounter in the 50-over format for both teams.

Squads:

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown

Bangladesh Women: Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Suraiya Azmin, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shanjida Akter, Fariha Trisna