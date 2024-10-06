Sports

AUS-W Vs SL-W: Australia Beat Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets In Women's T20 WC 2024 Campaign Opener – In Pics

It was a dominant performance by the defending champions, Australia, in their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign opener against Sri Lanka, winning by 6 wickets. Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 43 off 38 balls led the chase of 94 runs, completed in just 14.1 overs. Batting first, Sri Lanka managed a modest 93/7, with Nilakshi de Silva top-scoring with 29 off 40 balls. Australia’s Megan Schutt was named Player of the Match for her outstanding performance, claiming three wickets.