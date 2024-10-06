AUS-W Vs SL-W: Australia Beat Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets In Women's T20 WC 2024 Campaign Opener – In Pics

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner watches after playing a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama takes the catch to get wicket of Australia's Ashleigh Gardner during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Australia's Beth Mooney plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Australia's Ellyse Perry hits a four during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Australia's Megan Schutt bowls during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Sri Lanka's Nilakshika Silva plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Sri Lanka's Anushka Sanjeewani bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.