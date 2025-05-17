Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mates during their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park, Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa, right, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates during their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park, Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Leon Bailey, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park, Birmingham, England,
Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Wilson Odobert battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park, Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Marco Asensio (right) and Tottenham Hotspur's Mikey Moore battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park, Birmingham, England.
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min, left, and Aston Villa's Marco Asensio battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park, Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's John McGinn, right, and Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park, Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Amadou Onana, right, and Tottenham Hotspur's Wilson Odobert battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park, Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's John McGinn, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Mathys Tel battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park, Birmingham, England.