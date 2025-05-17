Sports

Aston Villa 2-0 Tottenham, Premier League: Villans Stay In Champions League Berth Contention

Aston Villa beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at home on Friday (May 16) to stay in contention for a top-five Premier League finish and a place in next year’s Champions League. Ezri Konsa and Boubacar Kamara scored to give Villa a comfortable victory over an under-strength Tottenham, and Chelsea's 1-0 win over Manchester United later left the Blues in fourth with 66 points, and Villa in fifth on goal difference. The other teams fighting for one of the four Champions League spots after league winners Liverpool all have two games left to play. Arsenal have 68 points, Newcastle 66, Manchester City 65 and Nottingham Forest 62.