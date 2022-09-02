Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Suriyakumar Yadav, Najibullah Zardan Lead Sixes Chart - Stats Highlights

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka smashed the 50th six in the Asia Cup 2022. The first six off right-arm fast-medium bowler Ebadat Hussain during his 45-run knock against Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (September 1) was the 50th in the 10th innings of the fifth match in this edition. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit the first six off Afghanistan's right-arm medium-fast bowler Naveed-ul-Haq in the first innings of the first match at the same ground on August 27, 2022.

So far, as many as 26 batters have hit 52 sixes with Afghanistan’s Najibullah Zardan and India’s Suryakumar Yadav sharing the top position with six sixes each. India’s Virat Kohli and Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz shared the third spot with four sixes each. Sri Lankan Kusal Mendis is fifth with three sixes in two innings.

As far as teams are concerned, India have hit the most sixes that the tournament has seen thus far. Six players from India have contributed 17 sixes of the total 52 sixes in the Asia Cup 2022. The 'Men in Blue' batters have hit most sixes than any other team (six players).

Sixes By Each Team In Asia Cup 2022

(Team - M - Sixes - Players - Most Sixes By)

India - 2 - 17 - 6 - Suriyakumar Yadav (6 sixes);

Afghanistan - 2 - 11 - 3 - Najibullah Zardan (6 sixes);

Sri Lanka - 2 - 8 - 5 - Kusal Mendis (3 sixes)

Bangladesh - 2 - 7 - 5 - Mehdi Hasan/Afif Hossain (2 each);

Hong Kong - 1 - 5 - 4 - Babar Hayat (2 sixes);

Pakistan - 1 - 4 - 3 - Shahnawaz Dahani (2 sixes);

Total - 5 - 52 - 26 - S.Yadav/Najibullah Zardan (6 each)