Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Pakistan Look To Keep Perfect Record Against Afghanistan Intact - Stats Preview

It will be the third T20I match between Pakistan and Afghanistan and the first in Asia Cup. Pakistan have won both the previous two meetings with ease.

Pakistan will start favourites against Afghanistan. Here's how to watch PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 cricket match.
Pakistan will start favourites against Afghanistan.

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 2:05 pm

After beating arch-rivals India in the first match of Super Four, Pakistan take on take on Afghanistan in their second match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (September 7). (More Cricket News)

It will be the third Twenty-20 International match between the two teams and the first in Asia Cup. Pakistan have a perfect record against Afghanistan in Twenty-20 Internationals. The 'Men in Green' have won both matches against Afghanistan in the shortest format of the game.

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by six wickets with one ball remaining in the first meeting at Sharjah, on December 8, 2013. The five-wicket win with six balls remaining in Dubai on October 29, 2021, was Pakistan’s second victory over Afghanistan in the Twenty-20 World Cup. It was also the last meeting of these two teams. With 24 runs needed from 12 balls, Asif Ali hit four sixes off the right-arm fast-medium bowler Karim Janat in the 19th over to win it.

Pakistan, ranked third in ICC rankings in Twenty-20, have won 119, lost 66, tied three and abandoned five in 193 matches played so far. Afghanistan have won 68, lost 33 and tied one in 102 matches played so far. They are ranked 10th in the latest ICC rankings.

Pakistan's Performance Against Afghanistan In T20Is
(Venue - P - W - L - Success%)

In United Arab Emirates - 2 - 2 - 0 - 100.00;
Total - 2 - 2 - 0 - 100.00.
At Sharjah - 1 - 1 - 0 - 100.00.

Highest Innings Totals

Pakistan: 148/5 in 19 overs at Dubai on 29-10-2021;
Afghanistan: 147/6 in 20 overs at Dubai on 29-10-2021.

Lowest Innings Totals

Pakistan: 138/4 in 19.5 overs at Sharjah on 08-12-2013;
Afghanistan: 137/8 in 20 overs at Sharjah on 08-12-2013.

Highest Individual Records

Pakistan: 51 by Babar Azam at Dubai on 29-10-2021;
Afghanistan: 38 by Najibullah Zadran at Sharjah on 08-12-2013

Best Bowling Performances

Pakistan: 3/24 by Junaid Khan at Sharjah on 08-12-2013;
Afghanistan: 2/26 by Rashid Khan at Dubai on 29-10-2021.

