Tuesday, Aug 08, 2023
Arjun Tendulkar Included In South Zone Squad For Deodhar Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar Included In South Zone Squad For Deodhar Trophy

Tendulkar made his debut for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was called up by the BCCI for an all-rounders camp in August.

Arjun plays for Goa in domestic cricket.
Arjun plays for Goa in domestic cricket.

Updated: 11 Jul 2023 9:25 pm

Arjun Tendulkar was added to the South Zone squad, led by Mayank Agarwal, for the Deodhar Trophy scheduled in Puducherry from July 24.

The 50-over event is a great stepping stone for future talents to make their way into the national team. Upcoming star Sai Sudharsan might be on standby as he will feature in the Emerging Asia Cup in Colombo from July 13-23.

Tendulkar made his debut for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was called up by the BCCI for an all-rounders camp in August.

South Zone includes the new ball duo of Vidwath Kaverappa and Vyshak Vijaykumar along with V Koushik. Arjun, who is a left-arm seamer and a lower-order batter was the joint highest wicket-taker for Goa. His inclusion adds variety to South Zone's seam attack.

South Zone squad: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Rohan Kunnummal (vice-captain), N Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Rayadu, KB Arun Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, Kaushik V, Mohit Redkar, Sijomon Joseph, Arjun Tendulkar, Sai Kishore

