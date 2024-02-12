Argentina's Luciano Gondou, right, scores against Brazil during their South America's under-23 pre-Olympic football tournament at Brigido Iriarte Stadium in Caracas, Venezuela on February 11, 2024. Argentina won 1-0 and qualified for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. Photo: AP

