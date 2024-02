Sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Brazil Miss The Bus As Argentina Qualify - In Pics

Brazil will not defend its Olympic men’s football title in London after losing 1-0 to its regional rival Argentina on Sunday. In the decisive South American Olympic qualifier, Luciano Gondou scored the winner for the Argentina under-23 team coached by Javier Mascherano. He headed a cross from Valentin Barco past goalkeeper Mycael in the 78th minute at the Brigido Iriarte Stadium in Caracas. Brazil won gold at men’s football in the Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Olympics. Argentina, who won gold in 2004 and 2008, finished the final qualifying event with five points.