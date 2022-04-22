Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Alan Crompton, Former Australian Cricket Board, Chief Dies

A Sydney grade cricketer of repute for more than two decades, Alan Crompton held various posts including the chairman of Cricket New South Wales.

Alan Crompton, Former Australian Cricket Board, Chief Dies
Alan Crompton also served as tour manager of Australian Test teams thrice. Representative Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 8:04 pm

Former chairman of the Australian Cricket Board and long-time administrator Alan Crompton has died aged 81. (More Cricket News)

Crompton served as chairman of Australian Cricket Board (now Cricket Australia) from 1992-1995.

A Sydney grade cricketer of repute for more than two decades, Crompton also held various posts including the chairman of Cricket New South Wales before his appointment as head of ACB.

Related stories

Samiur Rahman And Mosharraf Hossain, Former Bangladesh Cricketers, Die Due To Brain Tumour

Rod Marsh Funeral: Dennis Lillee Leads Tributes At Former Australia Cricketer's Memorial

Shane Warne, Australia Cricket Legend, Dies Of 'Suspected Heart Attack’; He Was 52

"Everyone at Cricket Australia who worked with Alan and all those who have benefited from his service to cricket will be deeply saddened by his passing," CA chairman Lachlan Henderson said in a statement on Friday.

"The energy, enthusiasm and expertise Alan brought to cricket in New South Wales and Australia for more than 60 years was remarkable and he leaves an outstanding legacy at all levels of the game."

Crompton also served as tour manager of Australian Test teams thrice.

He was conferred with the Order of Australia Medal and life membership of both Cricket NSW and the Sydney University Cricket Club.

Tags

Sports Cricket Alan Crompton Autralia National Cricket Team Cricket Australia Lachlan Henderson Order Of Australia Medal Sydney University
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read