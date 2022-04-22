Alan Crompton, Former Australian Cricket Board, Chief Dies

Former chairman of the Australian Cricket Board and long-time administrator Alan Crompton has died aged 81. (More Cricket News)

Crompton served as chairman of Australian Cricket Board (now Cricket Australia) from 1992-1995.

A Sydney grade cricketer of repute for more than two decades, Crompton also held various posts including the chairman of Cricket New South Wales before his appointment as head of ACB.

"Everyone at Cricket Australia who worked with Alan and all those who have benefited from his service to cricket will be deeply saddened by his passing," CA chairman Lachlan Henderson said in a statement on Friday.

"The energy, enthusiasm and expertise Alan brought to cricket in New South Wales and Australia for more than 60 years was remarkable and he leaves an outstanding legacy at all levels of the game."

Crompton also served as tour manager of Australian Test teams thrice.

He was conferred with the Order of Australia Medal and life membership of both Cricket NSW and the Sydney University Cricket Club.