Ahead of Asia Cup 2022 Final, Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah Said This About Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela and Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah have been in the news ever since the Bollywood actress travelled to Dubai to witness both the India vs Pakistan matches in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. However, little did both knew that they would be among the most talked topics in recent times. (More Cricket News)

Fresh from being trolled by India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant’s name a few days ago, Urvashi Rautela was once again in the news after she shared a video, made by a fan, that featured her and Naseem, on her Instagram story.

In the video which had clips from India’s Pool A match against Pakistan, which was reposted by her verified profile, Urvashi Rautela was seen blushing and later Naseem can also be seen smiling with a romantic score playing at the background.

The video went viral in no time. However, during a recent media interaction ahead of Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final clash against Sri Lanka, Naseem Shah finally broke his silence on the video giving a vague and hilarious reply.

When quizzed about the actress and the video, Naseem said, “I don't know who Urvashi Rautela is. I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect,” replied the 19-year-old.

Urvashi Rautela posted a video of herself and Naseem Shah on her Instagram story😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yH87gzEvH6 — Fatimah (@zkii25) September 6, 2022

For the unknown, Naseem Shah made his T20I debut against India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. The youngster has impressed with the ball for Pakistan in the tournament taking six wickets in the four matches he played so far.

He shot up to fame after his back-to-back sixes against Afghanistan in the final over in a Super Four match helped Pakistan book their summit clash spot. On Sunday, Naseem would be crucial for Pakistan once again as the Men in Green seek their third continental title.