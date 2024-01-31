Africa Cup Of Nations 2023: South Africa Knock Morocco Out Of Tournament With 2-0 Victory

Evidence Makgopa's 57th-minute strike and a free kick from Teboho Mokoena in the fifth minute of stoppage time sent the Bafana Bafana through to the quarterfinals at Morocco's expense.

“We're very disappointed because we came with the ambition of winning it. Going out so early in the tournament wasn't expected, but this cup is really difficult. Lots of surprises” said Morocco coach Walid Regragui, who returned after having his suspension lifted but now faces an uncertain future.