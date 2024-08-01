Sports

20km Race Walk Result: Brian Pintado Wins First Athletics Gold Of Paris Olympics - In Pics

The first athletics gold of the Paris Olympics 2024 went to Ecuador's Brian Pintado as the 28-year-old won the 20km race walk men's event on Thursday. Pintado clocked 1:18:55 to earn the first spot ahead of Brazil's Caio Bonfim who took silver with 1:19:09 and world champion Alvaro Martin who earned bronze in 1:19:11. The women's race was won by China's Yang Jiayu. Spain's Maria Perez claimed the silver medal, while Australia's Jemima Montag won the bronze.

| Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Brian Daniel Pintado, of Ecuador, celebrates after winning the gold medal at the end of the men's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/10
Gold medalist Brian Daniel Pintado with Caio Bonfim and Alvaro Martin
Gold medalist Brian Daniel Pintado with Caio Bonfim and Alvaro Martin | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Gold medalist Brian Daniel Pintado, of Ecuador, center, silver medalist Brazil's Caio Bonfim, left, and bronze medalist Spain's Alvaro Martin, rights, pose with the Paris 2024 Olympics mascot, "Phryges," during the medal ceremony at the end of the men's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/10
Gold medalist Chinas Yang Jiayu with Maria Perez, left, and Jemima Montag
Gold medalist China's Yang Jiayu with Maria Perez, left, and Jemima Montag | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Gold medalist China's Yang Jiayu, center, silver medalist Spain's Maria Perez, left, and bronze medalist Australia's Jemima Montag, right, pose for photographers during the medal ceremony at the end of the women's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/10
Gold medalist Chinas Yang Jiayu
Gold medalist China's Yang Jiayu | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Gold medalist China's Yang Jiayu poses with the Paris 2024 Olympics mascot, "Phryges," at the end of the women's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/10
Chinas Yang Jiayu approaches the finish line
China's Yang Jiayu approaches the finish line | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

China's Yang Jiayu approaches the finish line to win the gold medal at the end of women's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/10
Brian Daniel Pintado celebrates after winning the gold
Brian Daniel Pintado celebrates after winning the gold | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Brian Daniel Pintado, of Ecuador, celebrates after winning the gold medal at the end of the men's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/10
Athletes compete during the mens 20km race walk
Athletes compete during the men's 20km race walk | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Athletes compete during the men's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/10
Paul McGrath, Caio Bonfim and others during the mens 20km race walk
Paul McGrath, Caio Bonfim and others during the men's 20km race walk | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Spain's Paul McGrath (34), Brazil's Caio Bonfim (15) and China's Zhang Jun (23) lead the pack, during the men's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

9/10
Athletes compete womens 20km race walk
Athletes compete women's 20km race walk | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Kimberly Garcia Leon, of Peru, (146) Australia's Jemima Montag (102) China's Yang Jiayu (112) and Italy's Antonella Palmisano (137) compete during the women's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

10/10
Mens 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris
Men's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Brian Daniel Pintado, of Ecuador, (29) leads the pack, during the men's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

