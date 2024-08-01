Sports

20km Race Walk Result: Brian Pintado Wins First Athletics Gold Of Paris Olympics - In Pics

The first athletics gold of the Paris Olympics 2024 went to Ecuador's Brian Pintado as the 28-year-old won the 20km race walk men's event on Thursday. Pintado clocked 1:18:55 to earn the first spot ahead of Brazil's Caio Bonfim who took silver with 1:19:09 and world champion Alvaro Martin who earned bronze in 1:19:11. The women's race was won by China's Yang Jiayu. Spain's Maria Perez claimed the silver medal, while Australia's Jemima Montag won the bronze.