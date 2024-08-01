20km Race Walk Result: Brian Pintado Wins First Athletics Gold Of Paris Olympics - In Pics

Brian Daniel Pintado, of Ecuador, celebrates after winning the gold medal at the end of the men's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medalist Brian Daniel Pintado, of Ecuador, center, silver medalist Brazil's Caio Bonfim, left, and bronze medalist Spain's Alvaro Martin, rights, pose with the Paris 2024 Olympics mascot, "Phryges," during the medal ceremony at the end of the men's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medalist China's Yang Jiayu, center, silver medalist Spain's Maria Perez, left, and bronze medalist Australia's Jemima Montag, right, pose for photographers during the medal ceremony at the end of the women's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medalist China's Yang Jiayu poses with the Paris 2024 Olympics mascot, "Phryges," at the end of the women's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
China's Yang Jiayu approaches the finish line to win the gold medal at the end of women's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Athletes compete during the men's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Spain's Paul McGrath (34), Brazil's Caio Bonfim (15) and China's Zhang Jun (23) lead the pack, during the men's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Kimberly Garcia Leon, of Peru, (146) Australia's Jemima Montag (102) China's Yang Jiayu (112) and Italy's Antonella Palmisano (137) compete during the women's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Brian Daniel Pintado, of Ecuador, (29) leads the pack, during the men's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.