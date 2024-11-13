Photo

UWCL: Man City, Arsenal Record Victories In Europe

Manchester City and Bayern Munich stayed perfect in the Women’s Champions League halfway through the group stage on Tuesday, while two-time defending champion Barcelona and Arsenal recorded big wins. City leads Group D with nine points after the English league leader beat Hammarby 2-0 at home. Barcelona is second, trailing by three points, followed by Hammarby on three and St. Pölten without a point. Barcelona earlier thrashed St. Pölten 7-0. Claudia Pina led the demolition with two goals. It followed another massive win for Barcelona, 9-0 over Hammarby in the previous round. Arsenal is recovering from a poor start to the season, scoring four goals in the second straight game in the competition as it won 4-0 at Juventus.