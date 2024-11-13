Photo

UWCL: Man City, Arsenal Record Victories In Europe

Manchester City and Bayern Munich stayed perfect in the Women’s Champions League halfway through the group stage on Tuesday, while two-time defending champion Barcelona and Arsenal recorded big wins. City leads Group D with nine points after the English league leader beat Hammarby 2-0 at home. Barcelona is second, trailing by three points, followed by Hammarby on three and St. Pölten without a point. Barcelona earlier thrashed St. Pölten 7-0. Claudia Pina led the demolition with two goals. It followed another massive win for Barcelona, 9-0 over Hammarby in the previous round. Arsenal is recovering from a poor start to the season, scoring four goals in the second straight game in the competition as it won 4-0 at Juventus.

Women's Champions League soccer FC Bayern Munich and Valerenga photo gallery_Sarah Zadrazil
Women's Champions League: Bayern's Sarah Zadrazil, second left, is congratulated by teammate Glodis Viggosdottir after scoring her side's third goal | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Sarah Zadrazil, second left, is congratulated by teammate Glodis Viggosdottir after scoring her side's third goal during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Valerenga at the FC Bayern Campus in Munich, Germany.

Womens Champions League soccer FC Bayern Munich and Valerenga photo gallery_Olaug Tvedten
Women's Champions League: Valerenga's Olaug Tvedten clears the ball away from Bayern's Giulia Gwinn | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Valerenga's Olaug Tvedten clears the ball away from Bayern's Giulia Gwinn during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Valerenga at the FC Bayern Campus in Munich, Germany.

Womens Champions League soccer FC Bayern Munich and Valerenga photo gallery_Pernille Harder
Women's Champions League: Bayern's Pernille Harder, right, scores the opening goal | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's Pernille Harder, right, scores the opening goal during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Valerenga at the FC Bayern Campus in Munich, Germany.

Womens Champions League soccer FC Bayern Munich and Valerenga photo gallery_
Women's Champions League: | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Valerenga's Olaug Tvedten vies for the ball with Bayern's Linda Dallmann, left, during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Valerenga at the FC Bayern Campus in Munich, Germany.

Womens Champions League soccer Manchester City FC vs Hammarby IF photo gallery_Khadija Shaw
Women's Champions League: Manchester City's Khadija Shaw, center, and Hammaby IF's Eva Nystrom, left, challenge for the ball | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Manchester City's Khadija Shaw, center, and Hammaby IF's Eva Nystrom, left, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League soccer match between Manchester City FC and Hammarby IF in Manchester, England.

Womens Champions League soccer Manchester City FC vs Hammarby IF photo gallery_ Aoba Fujino
Women's Champions League: Manchester City's Aoba Fujino, right, scores her side's second goal | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Manchester City's Aoba Fujino, right, scores her side's second goal during the women's Champions League soccer match between Manchester City FC and Hammarby IF in Manchester, England.

Womens Champions League soccer Manchester City FC vs Hammarby IF photo gallery_
Women's Champions League: Manchester City's Mary Fowler, left, and Hammaby IF's Jonna Andersson, right, challenge for the ball | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Manchester City's Mary Fowler, left, and Hammaby IF's Jonna Andersson, right, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League soccer match between Manchester City FC and Hammarby IF in Manchester, England.

Womens Champions League soccer Manchester City FC vs Hammarby IF photo gallery_Laura Blindkilde
Women's Champions League: Manchester City's Laura Blindkilde, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Manchester City's Laura Blindkilde, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the women's Champions League soccer match between Manchester City FC and Hammarby IF in Manchester, England.

Womens Champions League soccer Juventus vs Arsenal photo gallery_Mariona Caldentey
Women's Champions League: Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey celebrates after scoring during soccer match against Juventus | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey celebrates after scoring during the women's Champions League soccer match between Juventus and Arsenal at the Vittorio Pozzo La Marmora Stadium in Biella, Italy.

Womens Champions League soccer Juventus vs Arsenal photo gallery_Stina Blackstenius
Women's Champions League: Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius scores her side's second goal | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius scores her side's second goal during the women's Champions League soccer match between Juventus and Arsenal at the Vittorio Pozzo La Marmora Stadium in Biella, Italy.

Womens Champions League soccer Juventus vs Arsenal photo gallery_Alessia Russo
Women's Champions League: Arsenal's Alessia Russo, left, holds back Juventus' Viola Calligaris | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
Arsenal's Alessia Russo, left, holds back Juventus' Viola Calligaris during the women's Champions League soccer match between Juventus and Arsenal at the Vittorio Pozzo La Marmora Stadium in Biella, Italy.

Womens Champions League soccer Juventus vs Arsenal photo gallery_Frida Leonhardsen
Women's Champions League: Arsenal's Frida Leonhardsen Maanum celebrates after scoring against Juventus | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
Arsenal's Frida Leonhardsen Maanum celebrates after scoring during the women's Champions League soccer match between Juventus and Arsenal at the Vittorio Pozzo La Marmora Stadium in Biella, Italy.

