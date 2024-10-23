Photo

Paris Saint-Germain Held To 1-1 Draw By PSV Eindhoven In Champions League - In Pics

Paris Saint-Germain dropped more points in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 23, 2024). Coming off a loss to Arsenal in their last Champions League game, PSG managed to level the score with an Achraf Hakimi goal after going into the break a goal down against Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, but couldn’t find a second goal in a 1-1 draw. PSG, who have four points from three games, had a stoppage-time penalty overturned by video review.