Paris Saint-Germain Held To 1-1 Draw By PSV Eindhoven In Champions League - In Pics

Paris Saint-Germain dropped more points in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 23, 2024). Coming off a loss to Arsenal in their last Champions League game, PSG managed to level the score with an Achraf Hakimi goal after going into the break a goal down against Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, but couldn’t find a second goal in a 1-1 draw. PSG, who have four points from three games, had a stoppage-time penalty overturned by video review.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Paris Saint-Germain vs PSV Eindhoven Photo gallery_
Champions League 2024-25: PSV players perform a high five after the match against PSG | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

PSV players perform a high five after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Paris Saint-Germain vs PSV Eindhoven Photo gallery_Mauro Junior
Champions League 2024-25: PSV's Mauro Junior runs with the ball | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
PSV's Mauro Junior runs with the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Paris Saint-Germain vs PSV Eindhoven_Ismael Saibari
Champions League 2024-25: PSV's Mauro Junior runs with the ball | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
PSV's Ismael Saibari controls the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Paris Saint-Germain vs PSV Eindhoven_Bradley Barcola
Champions League 2024-25: PSG's Bradley Barcola reacts during the match against PSV Eindhoven | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
PSG's Bradley Barcola reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Paris Saint-Germain vs PSV Eindhoven_Achraf Hakimi
Champions League 2024-25: PSG's Achraf Hakimi dribbles against PSV Eindhoven | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
PSG's Achraf Hakimi dribbles during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Paris Saint-Germain vs PSV Eindhoven_Achraf Hakimi
Champions League 2024-25: PSG's Achraf Hakimi, right, celebrates scoring his side opening goal | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
PSG's Achraf Hakimi, right, celebrates scoring his side opening goal with teammate Warren Zaire-Emery, left, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Paris Saint-Germain vs PSV Eindhoven_Luuk de Jong
Champions League 2024-25: PSV's Luuk de Jong, left, evades PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
PSV's Luuk de Jong, left, evades PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Paris Saint-Germain vs PSV Eindhoven Photo gallery_ Noa Lang
Champions League 2024-25: PSV's Noa Lang, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side opening goal | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
PSV's Noa Lang, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Paris Saint-Germain vs PSV Eindhoven Photo gallery_Marquinhos
Champions League 2024-25: PSV's Noa Lang, left, kicks the ball chased by by PSG's Marquinhos | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
PSV's Noa Lang, left, kicks the ball chased by by PSG's Marquinhos during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Paris Saint-Germain vs PSV Eindhoven_Malik Tillman
Champions League 2024-25: PSV's Malik Tillman, left, pushes PSG's Ousmane Dembele | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
PSV's Malik Tillman, left, pushes PSG's Ousmane Dembele during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

