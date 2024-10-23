Paris Saint-Germain Held To 1-1 Draw By PSV Eindhoven In Champions League - In Pics

PSV players perform a high five after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSV's Mauro Junior runs with the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSV's Ismael Saibari controls the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Bradley Barcola reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Achraf Hakimi dribbles during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Achraf Hakimi, right, celebrates scoring his side opening goal with teammate Warren Zaire-Emery, left, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSV's Luuk de Jong, left, evades PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSV's Noa Lang, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSV's Noa Lang, left, kicks the ball chased by by PSG's Marquinhos during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSV's Malik Tillman, left, pushes PSG's Ousmane Dembele during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.