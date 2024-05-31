OutlookHub

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CEO Sibin C Directs DCs And SSPs To Increase Checks And Monitoring During Last 48 Hours

To ensure free and fair elections, the CEO directed the officers to intensify checks for outsiders during the last 48 hours before polling.

PTI
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Photo: PTI
  • Strict Measures To Be Enforced For EVM Management And Polling Station Protocols

  • Mandates Comprehensive Preparations For Polling Staff And Security

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Sibin C, has issued comprehensive instructions to the District Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to ensure transparent, fair, and high-turnout polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Punjab.

To ensure free and fair elections, the CEO directed the officers to intensify checks for outsiders during the last 48 hours before polling. Additionally, Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams should increase their vigilance during this period and continue their operations until the end of polling hours. Special attention is to be given during the night preceding the elections, given the high number of complaints typically received during this time.

Sibin C stated that at the polling stations, the use of mobile phones or electronic gadgets is strictly prohibited. Regarding the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Sibin C instructed that any malfunctioning EVMs should be replaced promptly within 10-20 minutes.

For the polling staff, the CEO mandated that proper arrangements for food and accommodation be made at Distribution Centres, Polling Stations and the Receiving Centres. Also, Transport arrangements must also be ensured for staff to return home after voting. He said that timely distribution of honorariums should be ensured to the polling staff.

The CEO commended the officers for their hard work thus far and urged them to continue their efforts so that the goal of Total Free and fair election and repoll free election is achieved.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

