Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Will Run Government From Vizag From April 2023: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath Confirms

The IT minister said it is possible that a high court bench would be set up in Vijayawada and Vizag. The government would place the three capitals bill soon.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy | PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 9:37 pm

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister and YSR Party Legislator Gudivada Amarnath on Monday said that chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will start running the government from the proposed executive capital Vizag in the new financial year from April 2023.

The minister said it is possible that a high court bench would be set up in Vijayawada and Vizag. The government would place the three capitals bill soon.

What prompted the move?

Amarnath said that the government properties and assets are enough to run the administration from Vizag on a temporary basis till the permanent construction should be completed. Highlighting that the capital should be in established cities and not remote areas for “selfish motives of a few people”, the minister justified that Vizag has sufficient government offices and guest houses for the proposed move. 

Jagan Mohan Reddy never accepted Amaravati as capital during his stint as opposition leader and said that Vijayawada is the better for capital. He called Amaravati “a big scam” as it acquired lands from farmers at a cheaper price to get more money, and that the three capitals are inevitable.

Amarnath added: “The High Court had given the verdict on three capitals beyond its purview. We have stated that it (Vizag) was not a proper one. We have trust in the Supreme Court. We have already said that it is not proper that courts should not obstruct the decisions of the Chief Minister and Assembly.”

Speaking on the Supreme Court order which stayed the order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court directing the government and the APCRDA to complete the process of development and provide infrastructure in Amaravati capital city within six months, and given the verdict on three capitals beyond its purview, Amarnath said that it is not proper for the courts to “obstruct the decisions of the Chief Minister and Assembly”. 

“The Andhra Pradesh High Court cannot be a ‘town planner’ and an ‘engineer’,” the top court said, adding that the directions issued by the high court to have overstepped the “separation of power" principle. 

Tags

National YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Vizag Vishakhapattnam Gudivada Amarnath Vijayawada Amaravati APCRDA
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live