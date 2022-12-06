Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Yogi Adityanath Announces Cultural Centre, Memorial Dedicated To Ambedkar

Yogi Adityanath Announces Cultural Centre, Memorial Dedicated To Ambedkar

"The Uttar Pradesh government is going to build a grand cultural centre and memorial in the name of Babasaheb. The memorial will present his ideals to the present and future generations," Adityanath said at an event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 6:33 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, on his death anniversary and said the state government will build a grand cultural centre and memorial in his name.

The chief minister also garlanded Ambedkar's statue in Hazratganj area here.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is going to build a grand cultural centre and memorial in the name of Babasaheb. The memorial will present his ideals to the present and future generations," Adityanath said at an event.

"Babasaheb's photographs have been installed in all government offices of the state. We have helped the deprived sections like Thau, Musahar, Kol, and Vantangia. The state government stands with the oppressed and the exploited sections," he said.

Adityanath said Ambedkar's name will be taken with immense pride whenever people talk about freedom, equality, justice and fraternity.

"Despite all the restrictions, Babasaheb dedicated his life towards the downtrodden and the deprived sections, and the path shown by him in 1940-50 remains relevant even today," the chief minister said.

Adityanath referred to the housing schemes, construction of toilets, free electricity and ration given to poor during the COVID-19 period and said the BJP governments at the Centre and the state were following the path shown by Ambedkar.

-With PTI Input

