Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Yashwant Sinha Claims The Nation Needs A Thinking, Speaking President And Not A Rubber Stamp

Ahead of the presidential elections, candidate of joint Opposition, Yashwant Sinha has claimed that a 'thinking and speaking' person should become the president of the country as opposed to a mere rubber stamp.

undefined
Former Minister of External Affairs Yashwant Sinha Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 9:03 pm

Yashwant Sinha, the candidate of joint Opposition nominee in the presidential election, on Wednesday said a "thinking and speaking" person should be the president of Rashtrapati Bhavan and not a rubber stamp. Criticizing the presentation of nomination papers of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said he presented his papers by himself.   

"India needs a Rashtrapati who serves as the impartial custodian of the Constitution and not one who acts as a rubber stamp for the government. The President must have a mind of his/her own and use it conscientiously, without fear or favor, whenever the executive or other institutions of the Republic deviate from the Constitutional principles. It is my solemn assurance to the people of India that I shall serve as a President worthy of the lofty vision of the makers of the Constitution," Sinha said while speaking to reporters here.

 The former union minister also criticized the Agnipath, the new defense recruitment scheme, brought out by the Union government, and said no necessary consultations were made before going ahead with its introduction. There are Parliament Standing Committees on defense which were also not consulted, he alleged. It was all done in a hurry and the result was seen on the ground, he said, mentioning the country-wide agitations against the scheme. This is not the way to solve the issue of unemployment, he added.

Related stories

‘Hope You Will Uphold Constitutional Ideals’: Sonia Gandhi To Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha Files Nomination For Presidential Poll Alongside Opposition Leaders

Odisha Congress To Not Back 'Daughter Of Soil' Murmu For Presidential Election, Claims She Believes In BJP-RSS Ideology

He also condemned the "barbaric" killing of a tailor in Udaipur city of Rajasthan, saying that such instances of violence have no place in a democracy and the perpetrators should be punished as strictly as the law of the land permits. He also condemned the arrest of Mohammed Zubair, a journalist, who co-founded AltNews, saying that the action was taken on a baseless accusation of hurting the religious sentiments of a community.

"Ironically, the arrest happened on a day when India, represented by the Prime Minister, was waxing eloquent in the meeting of G7 in Germany about the need to protect free speech both online and offline," Sinha said

Tags

National Rashtrapati Agnipath Parliament Standing Committees Unemployment Mohammed Zubair Free Speech
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

RBI Tightens Noose On Prepaid Payment Instruments; Payment Council Asks Govt To Step In

RBI Tightens Noose On Prepaid Payment Instruments; Payment Council Asks Govt To Step In