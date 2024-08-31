Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border On Its 200th Day

Phogat said, "It has been 200 days since they are sitting here. It is painful to see this. All of them are citizens of this country. Farmers run the country. Nothing is possible without them, not even athletes - if they don't feed us, we won't be able to compete. Many a time we are helpless and can't do anything, we represent the country at such big levels but we can't do anything for our family even when we see them sad."