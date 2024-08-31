National

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border On Its 200th Day

Athlete Vinesh Phogat joins farmers movement event
Athlete Vinesh Phogat joins farmer's movement event Photo: PTI
Olympian Vinesh Phogat on Saturday joined a farmers' event at the Shambhu border as the protest reached its 200th day demanding a legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers have been at the Shambhu border since February 13, after authorities blocked their march to Delhi. Several protests are planned at the Khanauri, Shambhu, and Ratanpura borders today.

Olympic medallist Vinesh Phogat who has supported the farmers' movement, was honored by the farmers at the day's events.

In her speech at the Shambhu border, Vinesh Phogat praised the farmers, saying she admires their dedication. She noted that even though they have been protesting for a long time, their energy and determination remain strong.

She expressed pride in being from a farmer's family and assured the protesters that she supports them as their own.

“I am lucky that I was born in a farmer’s family. I want to tell you that your daughter is with you. We have to stand for our rights because nobody else will come for us. I pray to God that your demands are met and don’t return back without taking your rights," added Phogat in her moving speech.

Phogat said, "It has been 200 days since they are sitting here. It is painful to see this. All of them are citizens of this country. Farmers run the country. Nothing is possible without them, not even athletes - if they don't feed us, we won't be able to compete. Many a time we are helpless and can't do anything, we represent the country at such big levels but we can't do anything for our family even when we see them sad."

Further she stated, "I urge the Government that they should listen. They had admitted their mistake last time, they should fulfill the promises that they made. The country won't progress, if people sit on streets like this."

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that the protest is peaceful but passionate. He noted that the Centre is testing their resolve and that their demands have not been fulfilled yet.

The farmers have also suggested they might reveal their plans for the upcoming Haryana elections.

