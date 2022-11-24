Friday, Nov 25, 2022
World Bank India Head Meets Maharashtra CM, Deputy CM

Newly appointed World Bank country director Auguste Tano Kouame met with Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday to discuss expanding the multilateral body's work there.

Arms wide open: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde addressing a gathering at MMRD Ground in Mumbai
Arms wide open: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde addressing a gathering at MMRD Ground in Mumbai Photo: Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 10:15 pm

World Bank's newly-appointed country director Auguste Tano Kouame on Thursday met Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and discussed the possibilities of further extending the multilateral body's work in the state.

Kouame, who also met deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis here, said the bank is mulling extending a four-year project on helping the agriculture sector fight climate change's impact, adding that it had committed USD 650 million.

It is also looking at projects on the skulking front which will be focused on the youth, and women and also instilling essential knowledge for policymakers, he said.

Apart from that, it is looking at urbanisation in a big way, especially in fighting floods and drought, Kouame said.

Fadnavis said the meeting focused on ongoing and upcoming joint projects.

“For us, it is more about knowledge, insights, and learnings sharing than resources,” Fadnavis tweeted.

Officials from various government departments including agriculture, irrigation, and skill development were present at the meeting, Fadnavis said. 

