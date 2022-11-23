Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Women Shot Dead In A Delhi Oyo Hotel; Partner Tries To Kill Self

The accused Praveen was behind the bars a few months ago for an alleged murder. However, he was out on bail.

Crime Scene (Representative Image)
Updated: 23 Nov 2022 1:45 pm

In the last few days violence against women has become one of the most common denominators that separate national capital from other cities of the country. While the city is yet to get in terms with gruesome murder of Shraddha and Aayush, another brutal killing of a woman in an Oyo room by her partner sent shockwaves again through the city.

Today, following heated argument, a 38-year-old man Praveen shot her partner at the chest in an Oyo hotel in Delhi’s Narela. He also tried to kill himself and shot at his head but somehow survived. He is now undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi hospital.

However, his partner was declared death when taken to hospital.

As per the hotel records the couple Praveen along with his partner Geeta checked in to the hotel room on Tuesday. The hotel staff has reportedly told police that he had heard heated arguments before the consecutive fires were shot.

The gunshot immediately triggered panic and the police officials were called up.

According to the reports of India Today, a murder case had been registered against Praveen in September 21 for firing at a man namely Gaurav. He was also sent to jail as Gaurav’s father filed a complaint against him. However, he is now out on bail.

Praveen is a married man. His wife Sushila along with their children stay at the village.

This is not the first time Delhi Oyo is coming to news. A few months back a hotel registered with Oyo denied room to a Kashmiri man leading to the arrest of the owner. Oyo, however cancelled the registration of the hotel soon.

The recent crime has posed two questions- the first is related to the security in Oyo hotels- how can a person enter the hotel room with a gun? And the second related to the past record of Praveen. As he was already accused in a murder case, he should have been much closely followed up while in bail.

