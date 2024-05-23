National

Woman Holds Unique Protest Against Bad Roads In Hyderabad

The woman said she resorted to the act to highlight the condition of the roads in the area and sought immediate fixing of the pot holes to ensure the safety of pedestrians and other road users.

Getty Images
Representational Image | Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

A woman staged a unique protest against the civic body by sitting in water on a pothole-ridden road in Nagole here and demanded that the authorities take up repair work on the stretch.

The woman said she resorted to the act to highlight the condition of the roads in the area and sought immediate fixing of the pot holes to ensure the safety of pedestrians and other road users.

A video of the woman sitting in the water-filled pothole has surfaced on social media. Some residents of the area also joined in the protest, holding a placard that read "we want safe roads...won't you??".

The woman told media that when she took up the matter with the civic officials, she was told that budget has been allotted to lay the road. However, the officials did not give a time line to resolve the problem, she said.

"I have counted, there are 30 potholes between Uppal and Nagole. This is pathetic and I could not take it anymore. We are facing this problem everyday. I purposely sat in it. We request (civic body) to solve this issue," the protestor said and claimed that her children had earlier fallen in the pothole.

The woman protested for a few minutes and later left, an official at Nagole police station said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Loss Of 2.33 Million Hectares Of Forest Cover: NGT Seeks MoEF&CCs Response
  2. Job Crisis At IITs: 38% Of 2024 Batch Across 23 Campuses Remain Unplaced
  3. Woman Holds Unique Protest Against Bad Roads In Hyderabad
  4. Reporter's Guarantee | Channi on Punjab, Farmers, Lok Sabha Elections - A Shift in Politics
  5. Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram, Sri Venkateswara College Receive Bomb Threat Calls
Entertainment News
  1. Here's Why Abdu Rozik Rejected The Opportunity To Participate In Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'
  2. Jackie Shroff Joins 'Welcome To The Jungle' After Sanjay Dutt Exited Due To Health Concerns? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Fame Firoz Khan, Known For Impersonating Amitabh Bachchan, Passes Away
  4. Jacqueline Fernandez REVEALS The Worst Advice She Got From A Fellow Actor
  5. Shruti Haasan FINALLY Confirms Breakup With Santanu Hazarika: I Am Entirely Single, Willing To Mingle
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Geneva Open - Novak Djokovic Set To Go Against Tallon Griekspoor
  2. Michael Schumacher's Family Wins Case Against Magazine For Fake, AI-Generated 'Interview'
  3. Who is Rupa Bayor? India's Taekwondo Sensation Clinches Bronze At Asian Championship
  4. Toni Kroos Retirement: Real Madrid Great Aiming To Go Out On A High In La Liga Farewell Party
  5. South Africa Tour Of West Indies: Squads, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Kenyan Climber Found Dead On Mount Everest
  2. US Will Announce $275 Million More In Artillery And Ammunition For Ukraine, Officials Say
  3. US Applications For Jobless Benefits Fall As Labor Market Continues To Thrive
  4. New Portrait Of Kate Middleton Sparks Mixed Reactions Online
  5. American Airlines Backtracks After Blaming 9-Year-Old In Hidden Camera Incident
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah; Security Tightened In Bengal's Nandigram After BJP Worker's Death
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Geneva Open - Novak Djokovic Set To Go Against Tallon Griekspoor