50 Years of Arunachal Pradesh: What The State Has in Store for Its Golden-Jubilee Celebrations

The celebrations commemorating the 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh’s conception and existence commenced in Ziro on January 20, 2022—the same place where Indira Gandhi had, 50 years ago, officially named and designated Arunachal Pradesh as a Union Territory. The day saw cultural programmes and speeches by dignitaries and leaders, before ending on a melodious note with performances by musicians from the state.

Prior to this, a media launch event was held in Mechukha on November 29, 2021. That event saw veteran actor Sanjay Dutt being promoted as the Celebration’s

brand ambassador, while producer Rahul Mittra was chosen as the Celebration brand advisor. The actor also launched the campaign Say No To Drugs at that time.

Beneath the meadows of Mechukha during the Media Launch of 50 Years of Arunachal

The month-long celebrations will conclude on February 20, 2022, in Itanagar—on the occasion of Arunachal Pradesh’s 36th Statehood Day.

There are two major themes to the celebrations this time—‘Celebrating Past and Nurturing Future’ and ‘Say No to Drugs’. Under the ‘Say No to Drugs’ programme, a dedicated website on substance abuse will be launched that will host telecounselling and online counselling sessions besides also featuring testimonies from people.

Arunachal Pradesh's chief minister (left) and governor (right) at the inaugural ceremony

Under the ‘Celebrating Past and Nurturing Future’ theme, a number of events, both online and offline, are being held. These include:

Arunachal: A Narrative – A theatrical programme depicting the birth of Arunachal Pradesh and its evolution

AIMF Online Competitions – Online entries of creative interpretation of 'Humara Arunachal' and guitar-solo competition organised by Arunachal Independent Musicians Forum (AIMF).

Wall of Harmony – An art project at the Secretariat Building Wall in Itanagar. The artworks will showcase the state's rich heritage and diversity in a contemporary manner—depictions of the state's tribes, flora and fauna, monuments, arts and crafts will be displayed on the wall.

Due to the Omicron threat, a number of attractions for the state’s residents are now being organised digitally. Prominent among these are: