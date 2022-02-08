Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
50 Years of Arunachal Pradesh: What The State Has in Store for Its Golden-Jubilee Celebrations

As Arunachal Pradesh completes 50 years, numerous cultural events, programmes and competitions are being organised between January 20, 2022 and February 20, 2022

Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh, chief minister, 50 Years of Arunachal Pradesh, inaugural ceremony Office of the Celebration Committee, Golden Jubilee (50 Years) of Arunachal Pradesh

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 2:31 pm

The celebrations commemorating the 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh’s conception and existence commenced in Ziro on January 20, 2022—the same place where Indira Gandhi had, 50 years ago, officially named and designated Arunachal Pradesh as a Union Territory. The day saw cultural programmes and speeches by dignitaries and leaders, before ending on a melodious note with performances by musicians from the state.

Prior to this, a media launch event was held in Mechukha on November 29, 2021. That event saw veteran actor Sanjay Dutt being promoted as the Celebration’s
brand ambassador, while producer Rahul Mittra was chosen as the Celebration brand advisor. The actor also launched the campaign Say No To Drugs at that time.

Sanjay Dutt, Pema Khandu, Rahul Mittra, Mechukha, Arunachal Pradesh, 50 Years of Arunachal PradeshBeneath the meadows of Mechukha during the Media Launch of 50 Years of Arunachal

The month-long celebrations will conclude on February 20, 2022, in Itanagar—on the occasion of Arunachal Pradesh’s 36th Statehood Day.

There are two major themes to the celebrations this time—‘Celebrating Past and Nurturing Future’ and ‘Say No to Drugs’. Under the ‘Say No to Drugs’ programme, a dedicated website on substance abuse will be launched that will host telecounselling and online counselling sessions besides also featuring testimonies from people.

Pema Khandu, B. D. Mishra, 50 Years of Arunachal Pradesh, chief minister, governorArunachal Pradesh's chief minister (left) and governor (right) at the inaugural ceremony

Under the ‘Celebrating Past and Nurturing Future’ theme, a number of events, both online and offline, are being held. These include:

  • Arunachal: A Narrative – A theatrical programme depicting the birth of Arunachal Pradesh and its evolution
  • Two-Day Symposium on development and change in Arunachal Pradesh in 50 years: the youth perspective in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills
  • One-Day Conclave on Arunachal Pradesh – Charting the emergence of a state identity in Assembly
  • AIMF Online Competitions – Online entries of creative interpretation of ‘Humara Arunachal’ and guitar-solo competition organised by Arunachal Independent Musicians Forum (AIMF).
  • History and the Moving Image – A film festival along with a workshop with prominent film personalities
  • Climate Change & Sustainable Future: The Arunachal Perspective – A two-day seminar and workshop
  • Mist From the Mountains – To get greater brand visibility in the national arena, there will be an event each in Delhi & Mumbai
  • Wall of Harmony – An art project at the Secretariat Building Wall in Itanagar. The artworks will showcase the state’s rich heritage and diversity in a contemporary manner—depictions of the state’s tribes, flora and fauna, monuments, arts and crafts will be displayed on the wall.

Due to the Omicron threat, a number of attractions for the state’s residents are now being organised digitally. Prominent among these are:

  • An online photography contest
  • Online literary competitions for students from class I to postgraduate ones
  • A talent hunt, featuring a series of online competitions for the youth to showcase their various talents on social media
  • The Game of Ingenuity – Indigenous Sports Competition: An online competition for the five erstwhile basin regions in the state to demonstrate their indigenous sports
  • Arunachal Sings - Rendition of ‘Humara Arunachal’ song: Online singing competition for two categories—general public and musicians of Arunachal Pradesh
  • The Culture Fiesta – Mega Dance Competition: Online basin-wise dance competition on ‘Rajya Geet’
  • Architects of Arunachal Pradesh: Documentation and felicitation of the state’s pioneering leaders

