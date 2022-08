West Bengal is set to get seven new districts with the cabinet giving its nod to the proposal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

The new districts -- Berhampore, Kandi, Sunderbans, Bashirhat, Ichamati, Ranaghat, and Bishnupur -- will take the total number to 30. "The state cabinet okayed the proposal today,” Banerjee told reporters here.

"The decision was taken to ensure smooth administrative operations," a senior official of the state government said.