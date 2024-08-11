West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Led Govt To Award Top Cop Probing Molestation Allegations Against Guv

The West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to award Kolkata Police DCP Indira Mukherjee on this year’s Independence Day, reports said. Mukherjee, a 2013 batch Civil Services officer, is heading the Special Enquiry Team (SET) of Kolkata Police to investigate the molestation charges against Governor CV Ananda Bose.
Mukherjee had been at the centre of the row as Raj Bhavan accused the SET of being instrumental in fabricating false allegations against Bose.
The state government has decided to award police medals to four IPS officers, on this Independence Day in recognition of their exemplary service, reports mentioned.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Raj Bhavan had also claimed that the Kolkata Police cannot probe charges against the Governor, who is the constitutional head, in this way.
The Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) had also stated the Centre cannot directly intervene or take action against any IPS officer serving in a state. It clarified that only the respective state government holds the authority to take such actions.
Last month, an in-house preliminary enquiry report by a Raj Bhavan panel dismissed molestation charges against the Governor. The report, prepared by a former district judge of Pondicherry Judicial service, claimed that the allegations levelled against Bose were "ill-motivated" and 'baseless'.
Meanwhile, TMC described the preliminary enquiry report as "a piece of trash".