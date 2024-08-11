National

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Led Govt To Award Top Cop Probing Molestation Allegations Against Guv

West Bengal: Kolkata Police DCP Indira Mukherjee had been at the centre of the row as Raj Bhavan accused the SET of being instrumental in fabricating false allegations against Bose.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI
The West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to award Kolkata Police DCP Indira Mukherjee on this year’s Independence Day, reports said. Mukherjee, a 2013 batch Civil Services officer, is heading the Special Enquiry Team (SET) of Kolkata Police to investigate the molestation charges against Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Mukherjee had been at the centre of the row as Raj Bhavan accused the SET of being instrumental in fabricating false allegations against Bose.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | - PTI
Molestation Case: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Makes Raj Bhavan CCTV Footage Public

BY Outlook Web Desk

The state government has decided to award police medals to four IPS officers, on this Independence Day in recognition of their exemplary service, reports mentioned.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Raj Bhavan had also claimed that the Kolkata Police cannot probe charges against the Governor, who is the constitutional head, in this way.

CV Ananda Bose interacts with media - null
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Alleges ‘Snooping’ Inside Raj Bhavan

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) had also stated the Centre cannot directly intervene or take action against any IPS officer serving in a state. It clarified that only the respective state government holds the authority to take such actions.

Last month, an in-house preliminary enquiry report by a Raj Bhavan panel dismissed molestation charges against the Governor. The report, prepared by a former district judge of Pondicherry Judicial service, claimed that the allegations levelled against Bose were "ill-motivated" and 'baseless'.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. - PTI
West Bengal Guv Files Defamation Case Against CM Mamata Banerjee, TMC Leaders For Spreading Rumours

BY Outlook Web Desk

Meanwhile, TMC described the preliminary enquiry report as "a piece of trash".

