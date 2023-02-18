West Bengal celebrates Maha Shivaratri amid festive fervour

Maha Shivaratri was celebrated across West Bengal on Saturday amid festive fervour as devotees of Lord Shiva queued up outside temples to pour milk on 'Shiva Lingas'.



Elaborate arrangements were made at the big and small Shiva temples across Kolkata. As evening descended, long queues were seen outside the temples in Burrabazar, Cossipore, Bondel Road, Behala, and Garia.



Many devotees gathered to offer puja at the Dakshineswar temple complex, which houses 12 Shiva temples.



Large gatherings were also seen at the famed Shiva temple in Hooghly's Tarakeshwar, the 108 Shiva temples in Bardhaman town, and the Baro Kachari temple in South 24 Parganas district.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted the people of the state on occasion.



Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari offered prayers at the Bharat Sevashram Sangha in Murshidabad district's Beldanga.