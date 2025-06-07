WATCH | Salt Wounds Of India-Pak Border: Gujarat Since Partition

The India Pakistan border in Gujarat is invisible but heavily guarded and the villages here live under constant drone alerts, blackouts and surveillance.
Senaji Goyal, a resident, said that the people of the city have nothing to worry about. If the drone falls, it will fall on us and If the business and employment stops, it will be ours. He also added that our employment is being snatched away. Our trees, our animals, birds, plants and everything that we have taken care of for so many years is being snatched away. Everything is being destroyed.
Dalbeer Singh, a second-generation resident, remembers his father’s stories vividly. “My father always said we didn’t choose this place, that this place chose us,” he says. “He used to tell me how they had to run from their village in Pakistan with no idea where they would end up. They spent months in refugee camps in Delhi, sleeping under plastic sheets and praying for a home. Eventually, they were moved to Firozpur in Punjab. And some families were sent from there to here when this place had nothing but marshy land and broken promises.”