WATCH | Salt Wounds Of India-Pak Border: Gujarat Since Partition

Dalbeer Singh, a second-generation resident, remembers his father’s stories vividly. “My father always said we didn’t choose this place, that this place chose us,” he says. “He used to tell me how they had to run from their village in Pakistan with no idea where they would end up. They spent months in refugee camps in Delhi, sleeping under plastic sheets and praying for a home. Eventually, they were moved to Firozpur in Punjab. And some families were sent from there to here when this place had nothing but marshy land and broken promises.”